Global economies will run on blockchain technology and Ethereum will be the big winner, Consensys CEO Joseph Lubin has reportedly said.
"We're moving into a world where essentially the entire economy is going to be tokenized," Lubin said on May 5 at the Consensus Miami 2026 cryptocurrency conference.
Lubin, who is also an Ethereum co-founder, tipped the blockchain to be the winner in this transition, citing its reliability, scalability and security as moats, CoinDesk reported.
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"We're now sufficiently mature to be attractive to traditional finance organizations and regulators," he said.
Lubin also reportedly suggested tokenization would bolster Ethereum’s price, saying the transactions will burn ETH, which could add to its deflationary narrative and potentially boost the value held by existing holders.
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Despite the adoption of the blockchain, ETH was most recently trading near $2,300, down nearly 54% from its record price of nearly $5,000.
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