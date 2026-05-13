Bitcoin will reach $1 million in the next five years in a run that will mirror the rise of the gaming industry, according to VanEck Head of Digital Assets Research Matthew Sigel.

"When you look at the demographic trends and the intentions of young investors to allocate to Bitcoin, it’s going to be like the video game industry, where, 30 years ago, it was just kids playing video games, now Elon Musk plays video games," Sigel told CNBC on May 6.

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However, Sigel told CNBC that Bitcoin’s run to $1 million will not happen in a straight line.

"There’s no bailouts in Bitcoin, so it’s going to be cycles along the way," he said.

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Sigel’s remarks came as Bitcoin has edged higher in recent weeks, reaching a high near $83,000. He attributed the asset’s run to broader macroeconomic conditions, saying its correlation with the Nasdaq 100 index is at a five-year high.

Sigel expressed confidence that Bitcoin can continue higher, citing a lack of "froth in the derivatives markets."

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