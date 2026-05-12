Yang wants his children to build businesses early instead of following the traditional college-to-corporate route. "I want them to build bootstrap businesses in high school, and they can skip the whole college and corporate life," he said last month on the "a16z" podcast.

Yang linked that idea to coding agents and AI tools that could help people build companies more easily, including his children, ages 4 and 7.

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Coding Agents Are Upending The ‘Old Playbook'

For Yang, coding agents are more than software tools. He uses them to draft blog posts, build small web tools and get most of the work done before refining it himself.

He rarely starts from scratch, relying on AI to produce an initial version before making changes. Yang said on the podcast that tools for identity, payments and marketing are still being developed.

"I feel like coding will eat all knowledge work," he said. "A lot of the old playbook goes away."

Business-In-A-Box Makes Small Feel Scalable

AI has enabled platforms that let users build businesses inside a single app, with tools for storefront creation, marketing and other core functions, podcast host Anish Acharya said. He framed those "business-in-a-box" services as an alternative to working inside big organizations.

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Yang viewed growing companies as less efficient and more frustrating places to work, recalling hours spent in meetings at a previous employer that he felt were a waste of time.

He said that a 10-person product team could become a two- or three-person team supported by agents. "I hope more companies will stay small, and I think the founders of this generation realize that they want to stay as small as possible," he said.

A Tough Job Market Is Pushing More Builders

Yang pointed to his own post on X that said the job market was so bad people had "no choice but to pursue their dreams."

He told Acharya that AI tools now make it easier for people to start something on their own after a setback. "Maybe you lost your job, but now you can actually do your own thing and have a shot at actually achieving it," he said.

As AI tools reshape how companies are built and operated, some investors are also paying attention to startups developing the next generation of workplace technology. One pre-IPO company behind a widely used virtual workspace platform says more than 1.5 million professionals now use its immersive productivity tools.

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rHealth is building a space-tested diagnostics platform designed to bring lab-quality blood testing closer to patients in minutes rather than weeks. Originally validated in collaboration with NASA for use aboard the International Space Station, the technology is now being adapted for at-home and point-of-care settings to address widespread delays in diagnostic access.

Backed by institutions including NASA and the NIH, rHealth is targeting the large global diagnostics market with a multi-test platform and a model built around devices, consumables, and software. With FDA registration in progress, the company is positioning itself as a potential shift toward faster, more decentralized healthcare testing.

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