Why Smart Money Is Betting on 'Analog' in the AI Era, Entrepreneur Gary Vee Says

Artificial intelligence is pushing investors away from digital and toward physical, "analog" businesses as digital content becomes easier to produce and harder to trust, according to serial entrepreneur Gary Vaynerchuk. .

"I think we're about to see the explosion of analog," he said on the technology podcast "TBPN" released on April 24. "Extreme AI is creating extreme analog."

AI Lowers Barriers — And Raises Competition

AI tools are reducing the cost of creating content and building brands, making it harder to stand out, Vaynerchuk said.

"The cost of entry is zero," he said on the podcast. "Everyone will make content… at a level that would have been impressive 10 minutes ago."

Don't Miss:

That shift is compressing traditional advantages, he added. Tasks like product photography or marketing creative, once signals of quality, are now widely accessible.

"There's always going to be a timing game," he said, comparing AI adoption to earlier technological shifts.

The ‘Barbell' Strategy: Digital And Physical

Vaynerchuk said AI is creating a "barbell" effect, where both highly digital and highly physical businesses outperform. "I think in the next 10 years… it's going to feel like 2050, which is actually bringing the rise of 1950," he said.

He pointed to growing interest in physical retail, live events and collectibles.

"I could not be more interested in physical retail, in event-driven businesses, in concerts and venues," he said. "This is a counter move to the insanity of AI advancements.

Trending: The Smartphone Disruptor Turning App Time Into Income Opens $0.50/Share Pre-IPO Round With Limited Bonus Share Access

Trust, Authenticity And The Limits Of AI

Advances in AI-generated video also make it difficult to distinguish real from fake content. "We're within a half decade of not believing a single video on the internet," Vaynerchuk said.

Concerns about deepfakes and synthetic media have been growing as AI-generated content becomes more realistic, according to media reports.

That erosion of trust could create opportunities for physical experiences, where authenticity is easier to verify. "People are starting to do counter behavior… consciously and unconsciously," Vaynerchuk said.

Where Investors Are Placing Bets

Vaynerchuk said he is already positioning around the shift toward physical and experience-driven businesses.

See Also: Demand for Faster Diagnostics Is Surging — NASA- and NIH-Supported Space-Tested System Targets At-Home Lab-Quality Blood Testing

He also highlighted opportunities in scaling local businesses and reinventing physical formats. "People want to go physically out and eat instead of just doing delivery," he said.

Identifying Opportunities is Key

For entrepreneurs and investors, the key is spotting the opportunities AI creates, Vaynerchuk said.

"I think any real entrepreneur… is curious about what AI at scale is going to create opportunity for them," he said.

"Humans correct themselves," Vaynerchuk said. "The adaptability of the human race is extraordinary."

As AI makes digital content easier to replicate, some investors are placing greater value on physical assets with scarcity and provenance. That shift has helped drive renewed attention toward collectibles, luxury assets and blue-chip artwork among alternative investors.

Read Next: Discover How AI Can Turn Your Investment Ideas Into Tradable Assets — See How

Building Wealth Across More Than Just the Market

Connect Invest

Mode Mobile

rHealth

rHealth is building a space-tested diagnostics platform designed to bring lab-quality blood testing closer to patients in minutes rather than weeks. Originally validated in collaboration with NASA for use aboard the International Space Station, the technology is now being adapted for at-home and point-of-care settings to address widespread delays in diagnostic access.

Backed by institutions including NASA and the NIH, rHealth is targeting the large global diagnostics market with a multi-test platform and a model built around devices, consumables, and software. With FDA registration in progress, the company is positioning itself as a potential shift toward faster, more decentralized healthcare testing.

Direxion

Immersed

Arrived

Masterworks

Public

AdviserMatch

Accredited Debt Relief

Finance Advisors

Image: Shutterstock