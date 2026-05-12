Taiwan's economic growth surged at the fastest pace in 30 years during Q1, driven by U.S. big tech demand for its AI chips that could raise the stakes ahead of the upcoming U.S.-China summit.

AI Chip Demand Continues to Fuel Taiwan's Growth

First quarter GDP growth jumped to 13.69% year-on-year, up from 12.65% in Q4 2025, beating analysts' expectations for 11.3% growth, The Wall Street Journal reported.

External demand is the key driver of Taiwan's growth, accounting for 9.62 percentage points of Q1 GDP, ING analysts said. That was lower than 11.9 percentage points in Q4, but still a sign of huge reliance on the country's global A chip-related trade, they added.

"Taiwan has benefited from rising tech product prices as the AI boom continues," ING said. "As a producer of the most advanced chips, Taiwan has been able to maintain strong pricing power despite rising input costs."

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