A couple in their 40s admitted on Reddit that they have almost no retirement savings and are only now trying to figure out how to begin planning for the future.

“Neither one of has worked at a job that has a 401(k), the wife posted recently. “Now, my husband has a job that has a 3% match but have to wait until the end of the year to get it.”

In the meantime, she said they can only afford to start very small.

“We have to start off small due to high cost of living, which means we might only be able to contribute $50.00 a month each,” the wife wrote, “and there might be some months that are lower/higher amounts.”

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Small Contributions Still Matter

Many commenters urged the couple not to become discouraged by the small starting amount. Several people said the biggest step is simply getting started and building the habit.

“Better late than never for sure – at least you’re starting now instead of waiting even longer,” one commenter wrote.

Still, nearly everyone agreed on one thing: once the husband’s 401(k) becomes available, they should contribute enough to get the full company match.

“The match from your husband’s job is basically free money,” one commenter said.

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The original poster later shared that the couple’s combined household income fluctuates between about $50,000 and $80,000 annually. They also explained that they live in a high-cost area in Florida and have already tried moving farther away to save money, but the additional commuting and vehicle costs canceled out most of the savings.

The poster repeatedly stressed that the $50 monthly contribution was only a starting point.

“I don’t want to set a monthly amount that we will not be able to achieve and become disappointed,” the poster wrote. “We don’t plan on 50.00 forever. I figure it’s better late than never.”

Many Shared Their Own Late Starts

One of the strongest themes throughout the discussion was reassurance from people who also started retirement planning later in life.

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One commenter shared that they didn’t begin serious retirement investing until age 40 after leaving the military with a negative net worth. Sixteen years later, they said disciplined investing in index funds helped them build more than $2 million in investments.

“It’s baby steps and doing what you can,” the commenter wrote. “You’re already ahead of others in just making the determination to do it.”

Others encouraged the couple to continue looking for ways to increase income through side hustles, certifications or career changes. The original poster responded by saying they had recently started a side hustle and planned to treat it like a consistent self-employment business.

“I rather start now with small contributions than waiting until we can contribute more,” the poster wrote.

The discussion also highlights a common challenge for many late starters: balancing day-to-day expenses with long-term retirement planning, and understanding how to structure contributions, employer matches and tax-advantaged accounts effectively with the help of a financial advisor.

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