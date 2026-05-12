Ouster Says Its New Color Lidar Could Replace Cameras Across Robotics And Self-Driving Systems

Ouster Inc.'s (NASDAQ:OUST) latest sensor technology could eliminate traditional cameras in robotics and autonomous systems, according to CEO Angus Pacala.

"The goal is to obviate cameras. There's no reason that one sensor can't do both," Pacala said, adding that the system captures both color imagery and depth data simultaneously to create a unified 3D "colorized point cloud."

Don't Miss:

A Single Sensor For Vision And Depth

Traditional autonomous systems typically rely on separate lidar sensors and cameras, requiring complex calibration and data fusion.

"For all of human history, it's been: you buy a lidar sensor, you buy a camera, and you try to make sense of the combination," Pacala told TechCrunch, adding that companies often struggle to fully integrate the two data streams.

The system allows developers to work with lidar data, camera-like imagery or a pre-fused combination, depending on the application, he said.

How ‘Color Lidar' Works

The Rev8 platform is built on Ouster's digital lidar architecture, which uses single photon avalanche diode detectors to capture data directly on-chip, the company said.

Pascala told TechCrunch the same technology enables both depth sensing and image capture, allowing the system to deliver high-resolution, high-dynamic-range color data alongside spatial measurements.

Trending: Think the biggest tech gains happen after an IPO? Click here to see why some investors are looking at opportunities before companies go public.

He said the sensors offer 48-bit color and 116 dB of dynamic range, positioning them as competitive with modern camera systems.

"It just so happens it's coming as a pre-fused data stream," he said.

Expanding Demand Across Robotics And AVs

Demand for advanced sensing technology continues to grow as robotaxi operators like Waymo expand deployments and investment continues to flow into industrial and humanoid robotics companies, according to TechCrunch.

Pacala said combining multiple sensing functions into a single system could reduce costs and complexity for customers while improving performance. He added that the new sensors are designed for functional safety, reliability, affordability and scale to support commercial deployment.

See Also: Deloitte's #1 Fastest-Growing Software Company Lets Users Earn Money Just by Scrolling — Investors Can Still Get In at $0.50/Share

A Push To Replace Cameras

Ouster's long-term goal is to simplify perception systems by replacing multi-sensor setups with a single device, Pacala told TechCrunch.

He described Rev8 as a decade-in-the-making breakthrough and the "holy grail of what a roboticist has always wanted." Pacala said the technology could enable smaller, more efficient systems across applications ranging from robotaxis to drones and industrial automation.

The Rev8 lineup includes models such as the OS0, OS1, OSDome, and the new flagship OS1 Max, all built on the company's new L4 and L4 Max silicon. Pacala said he is particularly proud of the OS1 Max, which offers visibility up to 500 meters.

The move toward unified 3D sensing in robotics and autonomous systems highlights a broader evolution in computing, where real-world environments are increasingly digitized in real time — a core foundation behind spatial computing platforms and immersive virtual workspaces.

Read Next: What If Your Investment Income Didn't Rely Entirely on Market Swings? Some Investors Are Taking a Different Approach

Building Wealth Across More Than Just the Market

Connect Invest

Mode Mobile

rHealth

rHealth is building a space-tested diagnostics platform designed to bring lab-quality blood testing closer to patients in minutes rather than weeks. Originally validated in collaboration with NASA for use aboard the International Space Station, the technology is now being adapted for at-home and point-of-care settings to address widespread delays in diagnostic access.

Backed by institutions including NASA and the NIH, rHealth is targeting the large global diagnostics market with a multi-test platform and a model built around devices, consumables, and software. With FDA registration in progress, the company is positioning itself as a potential shift toward faster, more decentralized healthcare testing.

Direxion

Immersed

Arrived

Masterworks

Public

AdviserMatch

Accredited Debt Relief

Finance Advisors

Image: Shutterstock