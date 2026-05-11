Uber Eyes Turning Millions Of Drivers Into Sensor Network For Self-Driving Firms

Uber Technologies Inc. (NYSE:UBER) is exploring a plan to turn its millions of drivers into a distributed sensor network for autonomous vehicle developers, the company's technology chief said last week.

From Ride-Hailing To Data Infrastructure

Uber is currently piloting this approach through its AV Labs program. The initiative uses a modest fleet of company-operated, sensor-equipped vehicles that operate independently of Uber's main driver platform, TechCrunch reported.

Don't Miss:

The long-term ambition is far larger. Naga outlined plans at the TechCrunch event to eventually equip its millions of drivers' vehicles with sensors, which could create one of the largest real-world data collection platforms for autonomous vehicle companies.

Data Emerges As The Key Constraint

"The bottleneck is data," he said.

Naga said at TechCrunch's StrictlyVC event that the challenge in autonomous driving has shifted toward data availability, with companies needing highly specific, real-world scenarios to train their systems.

"You may be able to say, ‘At this school intersection, I want some data at this time of day so I can train my models,'" he said. "The problem for all these companies is access to that data, because they don't have the capital to deploy the cars and go collect all this information."

Trending: The "Uber of Smartphone Monetization" Turning Ad Scrolling Into Earnings Opens Its $0.50/Share Pre-IPO Round With Bonus Shares Available

Uber's Second Act In Autonomy

After selling its self-driving unit in 2020, Uber has shifted from building autonomous vehicles to supporting the companies that do, TechCrunch reported, adding that co-founder Travis Kalanick has called the exit a mistake.

Uber now works with more than 25 AV partners, including London-based Wayve, and is building what it calls an "AV cloud," a platform that provides labeled sensor data for model training.

Partners can also run algorithms in "shadow mode" during live Uber trips, allowing them to test performance without deploying vehicles.

Platform Power And Investment Strategy

See Also: From the International Space Station to everyday use — this NASA-tested diagnostics platform is moving toward at-home lab testing

Many AV developers already rely on Uber's platform for rider demand, giving the company leverage as it steps back from building vehicles itself. Recent partnerships, including additions to its fleet such as Amazon's Zoox, highlight that growing role.

Naga said scaling a sensor network across independent drivers will require navigating a patchwork of state-level regulations and that regulatory clarity will be essential before broader deployment.

Uber As A Core Data Layer

If successful, Uber could evolve into a core data layer for the autonomous industry, opening new revenue streams beyond ride-hailing.

That positioning comes as executives and industry observers increasingly point to cost and scaling challenges as key constraints on AV adoption, suggesting companies that can provide infrastructure and data at scale may hold an advantage.

As artificial intelligence expands beyond chatbots into real-world infrastructure and automation, some investors are also watching emerging companies focused on the future of work — including spatial computing and immersive productivity platforms.

Read Next: If there was a new fund backed by Jeff Bezos offering a 7-9% target yield with monthly dividends would you invest in it?

Building Wealth Across More Than Just the Market

Connect Invest

Mode Mobile

rHealth

rHealth is building a space-tested diagnostics platform designed to bring lab-quality blood testing closer to patients in minutes rather than weeks. Originally validated in collaboration with NASA for use aboard the International Space Station, the technology is now being adapted for at-home and point-of-care settings to address widespread delays in diagnostic access.

Backed by institutions including NASA and the NIH, rHealth is targeting the large global diagnostics market with a multi-test platform and a model built around devices, consumables, and software. With FDA registration in progress, the company is positioning itself as a potential shift toward faster, more decentralized healthcare testing.

Direxion

Immersed

Arrived

Masterworks

Public

AdviserMatch

Accredited Debt Relief

Finance Advisors

Image: Shutterstock