TaskRabbit's CEO Reveals How Top Taskers Earn More Than $200K A Year

Some workers on online marketplace TaskRabbit are earning more than $200,000 a year by specializing in high-demand services and maximizing efficiency, according to CEO Ania Smith.

Smith said TaskRabbit, which connects freelancers with consumers for tasks like furniture assembly, cleaning and moving, is focused on expanding into new markets and categories while continuing to grow its existing marketplace.

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How Top Taskers Maximize Earnings

Earnings vary by location, but U.S. Taskers make close to $50 per hour on average, with rates in cities like New York approaching $55 per hour, Smith said.

Some Taskers have built steady income streams on the platform across age groups and experience levels. One standout example is 79-year-old retired mortgage manager Dan Weiss, who earns $3,000–$5,000 per month assembling furniture on TaskRabbit.

"There are many ways to think about maximizing earnings," she said, pointing to strategies like specializing in one category, expanding into multiple services or adjusting pricing based on demand.

The high-earning Tasker she referenced grouped jobs in close proximity and used a scooter to move quickly between appointments, sometimes completing two or three tasks per hour.

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AI's Role In A Human-Centered Market

Despite advances in artificial intelligence, Smith said many gig economy roles remain inherently human. "In order to mount your TV or clean your house, you need a human," she said.

TaskRabbit uses AI to improve matching between clients and workers, while the core services still rely on physical labor, Smith told Entrepreneur. The company is also applying AI across customer service, engineering and marketing, using machine learning and large language models to improve efficiency and decision-making.

"What surprises me most is how fast it's changing," Smith said of AI's evolution.

Balancing Supply And Demand

Running a marketplace like TaskRabbit depends heavily on maintaining balance between available workers and customer demand, according to Smith. "If you don't get that right, the entire marketplace falls apart," she said.

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That balance often needs to be managed at a highly local level, sometimes down to individual neighborhoods, where demand for specific services can vary widely.

The company adjusts by encouraging existing Taskers to take on more work or recruiting new workers in underserved areas, she said.

Gig Work Moves Further Into The Mainstream

TaskRabbit completed more than 3 million tasks last year and is on track to approach 4 million, Smith said.

The platform has grown to more than 50,000 Taskers globally, with continued expansion and double-digit revenue growth, according to Business Insider.

Stories like these reflect a broader trend toward income diversification, where more people are not only earning in flexible ways, but also exploring platforms that help them better understand and participate in wealth-building opportunities across markets.

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