Meta, DoorDash Could Help Drive Stablecoins to $4 Trillion, Bitwise Investment Chief Says

Meta and DoorDash’s pilots confirm stablecoin applications beyond cryptocurrency trading and support by large tech companies, Hougan said in a post on Tuesday, adding that they also provide insight into why that support is likely to continue.

Don't Miss:

Meta and DoorDash are not adopting stablecoin payments solely because they are fast and cheap, but also because they simplify global payments, Hougan said.

"One wallet address, no banking infrastructure, no currency conversions," he said. "For a global business managing millions of micropayments, that type of simplicity is worth a lot. I suspect all global tech companies with distributed gig workers will follow DoorDash and Meta on this path."

Hougan said the anticipated stablecoin growth would likely onboard millions of people to cryptocurrencies in a potential boon for the assets.

The stablecoin sector most recently boasted a market capitalization of $318 billion.

The growing adoption of stablecoins by large tech platforms has renewed investor interest in the broader cryptocurrency ecosystem, as digital payment rails continue moving toward faster, more global, and lower-cost settlement systems.

Read Next:

Building Wealth Across More Than Just the Market

Connect Invest

Mode Mobile

rHealth

rHealth is building a space-tested diagnostics platform designed to bring lab-quality blood testing closer to patients in minutes rather than weeks. Originally validated in collaboration with NASA for use aboard the International Space Station, the technology is now being adapted for at-home and point-of-care settings to address widespread delays in diagnostic access.

Backed by institutions including NASA and the NIH, rHealth is targeting the large global diagnostics market with a multi-test platform and a model built around devices, consumables, and software. With FDA registration in progress, the company is positioning itself as a potential shift toward faster, more decentralized healthcare testing.

Direxion

Immersed

Arrived

Masterworks

Public

AdviserMatch

Accredited Debt Relief

Finance Advisors

Image: Shutterstock