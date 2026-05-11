CEOs Predicting AI Will Wipe Out Jobs Have 'A God Complex,' Nvidia's Jensen Huang Says

CEOs saying AI will massively eliminate jobs and potentially annihilate the human race have a "god complex," Nvidia Corp. (NASDAQ:NVDA) CEO Jensen Huang says.

"These kind of comments are not helpful," Huang said during a "Memos to the President" podcast episode released on April 30. "They’re made by people who are like me, CEOs, and somehow because they became CEOs, you adopt a god complex and before you know it, you know everything.”

Huang cited predictions that AI will wipe out 50% of entry-level jobs and that there is a 20% chance AI could pose an existential threat to humanity.

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Huang said these predictions could discourage much-needed talent. He said AI has created over 500,000 jobs in the past few years and will create hundreds of thousands more by bringing back U.S. manufacturing jobs.

"The fact of the matter is companies that use AI have demonstrated the ability to grow faster," he said on the "Memos to the President" podcast. "When they grow faster, they hire more people. Apparently, AI creates jobs."

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What the doomsayers are missing is the difference between the purpose and the task of a job, Huang said. While tasks like coding can be automated, figuring out which problems to solve cannot, he added.

PayPal CEO Enrique Lores said on the company’s Q1 earnings call on Tuesday that the company intends to improve efficiency and accelerate AI adoption across its operations.

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