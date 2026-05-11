Bank of Japan officials reiterated a strong warning to speculators of imminent currency intervention last week, leading to a 3% jump in the Japanese yen, the largest one-day gain in three years.

Japan's Top FX Official Points To ‘Extremely Speculative' FX Trading

Japan's top FX diplomat Atsushi Mimura, reportedly said on April 30 that "extremely speculative” moves in the currency market were driving recent yen weakness.

Japanese Finance Minister Satsuki Katayama reportedly told reporters that the timing for taking “decisive action” was getting closer, a sign that Tokyo officials are unhappy with the yen's recent devaluation.

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The U.S. dollar was most recently trading around ¥157 after the move, marking its highest level since May 1990.

“This is our final evacuation warning to markets,” Mimura was quoted as saying.

Japan Follows Up The Threat With A $35B Yen Purchase

The BOJ showed it was following up the threats from its currency officials with a yen purchase that cost up to $35 billion, Reuters reported, citing central bank accounts.

"I would say the intervention was effective as it brought the yen down to around 155 per dollar," Takahide Kiuchi, a former BOJ board member, told Bloomberg. "But I don't think they are out of the woods yet."

The intervention follows speculation that the BOJ was ready to intervene in January, ahead of the country's snap election in February.

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Yen Carry Trade A ‘Ticking Time Bomb'

The yen has been a troubled currency at times over the last two decades due to what's known as the carry trade.

Carry trade investments involve borrowing money in a lower-yielding currency and investing in a higher-yielding currency to take advantage of the interest rate differential. The U.S. yield was most recently set at 3.75%, versus Japan's 0.75%, according to Trading Economics data.

The latest intervention was said to cost around ¥5.4 trillion, Bloomberg said citing analysis of BOJ accounts, while Japanese authorities spent an average of ¥3.8 trillion four times in 2024 in an attempt to flush out speculators.

Periods of sharp macro volatility like currency intervention, rate shocks and speculative positioning have increasingly drawn attention from active traders using tools such as leveraged ETFs from Direxion to express short-term market views during fast-moving events.

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