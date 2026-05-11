College funds are supposed to buy textbooks, dorm furniture and maybe a few late-night ramen noodles. In one family's case, it turned into a six-figure real estate argument with enough tension to make group chats feel legally risky.

In a Reddit post, the father said he and his wife created college funds for both children years ago. Their daughter used hers for school and now works in brand and client relations. Their son took a different route. Despite strong SAT scores, he skipped college after a gap year and started building online businesses instead.

The father said the unused account stayed invested in stocks for years and "appreciated considerably." By the time his son decided to buy a home, the account had grown enough for the parents to hand over roughly $130,000 toward the purchase.

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"He doesn't need it by any means," the father wrote. "He has plenty of his own but we feel that its the right thing especially considering the fact that we doubted him when he initially didn't go to school."

His daughter did not see it that way.

"She said that my son doesn't need the money that she is struggling and that its messed up that it's going to her brother," the father wrote.

One Child Got Tuition While The Other Got Market Growth

The biggest disagreement online had little to do with college itself. Most commenters focused on the investment gains.

The father argued both children originally received the same amount of money. His daughter's fund paid for tuition years earlier while his son's remained invested long enough to grow substantially.

Commenters said that distinction matters.

One Redditor wrote: "If you gave each of them $50K then that's equal. But you kept your son's. YOU invested it, not him."

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Another added: "Do not pretend you are giving equally when you are not."

Several people argued the daughter never had the same opportunity to benefit from long-term growth because the money was framed as a college fund, not an investment account she could leave untouched for future gains.

Others questioned why the financially successful son needed additional help buying a home while the daughter openly admitted she was struggling.

A College Fund Quietly Turned Into A Wealth Gap

The post exposed how quickly timing can reshape family finances.

One account was spent immediately on education. The other sat in the market for years during a strong investing cycle. Even if both children started with identical balances, the outcomes ended up looking dramatically different.

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That distinction became the core issue for many commenters. The daughter was not simply comparing tuition bills against a house payment. She was comparing one sibling receiving years of compounded investment growth while the other never had access to it.

The debate also highlighted a common financial planning problem families rarely discuss upfront. Parents often intend to treat children equally, but investment growth, changing markets and different life choices can blur the definition of "fair" over time.

A financial advisor can help families structure education funds and long-term investment plans clearly before misunderstandings grow into resentment. Because once one child receives a six-figure boost into the housing market, the phrase "we treated both kids the same" can become a very hard sell.

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