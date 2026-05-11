Investor Anthony Scaramucci says schools prepare students for tests, but often fail to prepare them for the emotional and practical realities of adult life.

“They taught you grammar and history in school, but they didn’t teach you resilience, entrepreneurship, how to navigate the politics of the real world,” the SkyBridge Capital founder said in his recent online course, “40 Years of Wall Street Wisdom in 1hr 54mins.”

“They didn’t teach you how to build a real powerful network from scratch, and definitely didn’t teach you how to handle failure,” he added.

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Building An Unbreakable Mindset

Scaramucci repeatedly stressed that success has less to do with raw intelligence and more to do with resilience, optimism and persistence.

“The joy is in the process. It’s actually not in the destination,” he said.

The former White House communications director opened up about his own setbacks, including failing the New York bar exam twice and getting fired from the White House in 2017 after just 11 days.

Instead of hiding from failure, Scaramucci argued that people should own their mistakes publicly. “It’s OK to own your mistakes,” he said. “Do this. Yeah, it’s me. I own it. Here’s what I did right. Here’s what I did wrong. And then go forward.”

He also warned against developing a victim mentality when life gets difficult.

“Optimists don’t play the victim,” Scaramucci said. “Something bad happens, they say, ‘Okay, that’s fine.'”

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Throughout the course, he encouraged people to stop obsessing over what other people think. “Nobody cares about you. Nobody’s focused on you,” he said. “You know what they’re worried about? They’re worried about themselves.”

Scaramucci also stressed the importance of finding work that genuinely excites you instead of chasing status or security.

“If you pick something that you love, you’re never going to work a day in your life,” he said.

Relationships, Reputation And Persistence

One of the course’s biggest themes was the long-term value of relationships and reputation.

Scaramucci described integrity as one of the most valuable assets a person can have in business.

“There will be no limit to your opportunities in your life as long as you have a reputation for integrity,” he said.

Scaramucci also pushed back against arrogance and ego, warning that insecurity often disguises itself as overconfidence. “The most confident people in the world are the ones that are willing to listen,” he said.

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Another recurring lesson involved persistence. Scaramucci argued that most people give up too early after hearing the word “no.”

“The more nos you hear, you’re eventually statistically getting to a yes,” he said.

He encouraged young professionals to embrace discomfort and rejection instead of fearing it.

“You got to be comfortable being uncomfortable,” he said.

By the end of the course, Scaramucci returned to the same core idea several times: success isn’t built in one moment. It’s built through small daily choices, consistency and the ability to recover after setbacks.

“The choice to get up off the mat every single time,” he said. “That’s where the growth happens.”

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rHealth is building a space-tested diagnostics platform designed to bring lab-quality blood testing closer to patients in minutes rather than weeks. Originally validated in collaboration with NASA for use aboard the International Space Station, the technology is now being adapted for at-home and point-of-care settings to address widespread delays in diagnostic access.

Backed by institutions including NASA and the NIH, rHealth is targeting the large global diagnostics market with a multi-test platform and a model built around devices, consumables, and software. With FDA registration in progress, the company is positioning itself as a potential shift toward faster, more decentralized healthcare testing.

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