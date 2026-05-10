A debt-free retiree had steady income and no house payment, but friends pushing rentals left him torn between their advice and his wife's warning.

Lee, calling from Omaha, Nebraska, told "The Ramsey Show" he had taken personal finance expert Dave Ramsey's advice years earlier when he was nearing retirement. He had wanted to set up an annuity inside his IRA to cover his house payment.

Ramsey instead told him to withdraw funds and pay off the house. Lee followed that advice against his friends' views and was debt-free for five years.

Don't Miss:

A Simple Answer That Overruled A Complicated Strategy

"Listen to your wife," Ramsey said. He referenced a Bible verse about the value of a wise wife, saying, "Her worth is far above rubies," while contrasting her wisdom with what he called "stupid friends."

Co-host George Kamel questioned the friends' advice, keeping the focus on Lee's situation. "It's not a wise move for everyone," he said.

Trending: Demand for Faster Diagnostics Is Surging — NASA- and NIH-Supported Space-Tested System Targets At-Home Lab-Quality Blood Testing

What Counts As A Hedge — And What Doesn't

Ramsey said a hedge worked like a blocker against rising prices by investing in things that moved with inflation. Real estate could serve that role because property values and rents often rose with broader costs. Stocks tied to sectors such as energy could also move the same way.

Lee said part of his IRA was already in Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities and Series I savings bonds, earning about 8% to 9% while he withdrew about 3%. That raised the question of whether he already had that protection.

"You've got to be participating as an owner, not a lender," Ramsey said, telling Lee that TIPS and Series I bonds may adjust with inflation but remain debt instruments. They pay interest without giving Lee ownership in assets that may rise in value.

See Also: This Under-$1 Pre-IPO AI Company Is Still Open to Retail Investors — Learn More

When ‘Mailbox Money' Beats Chasing More

Ramsey did not rule out real estate. He said Lee could pay cash for property, buy something smaller, such as commercial real estate, and hire someone to manage it.

Lee then put the decision in context. He said he was nearing 68, had a net worth of about $800,000 to $850,000 and did not like much risk in his investments. He also said he was doing OK with his passive income and IRA withdrawals.

Ramsey said if Lee had about $2 million, he might pull around $500,000 toward commercial real estate. At Lee's level, Kamel advised against taking a huge chunk out to buy property.

Ramsey pointed to the certainty Lee already had. His current income was "mailbox money" he could count on, while rental income was less predictable.

"I think your life is good and I don't think I'd screw with it," Ramsey said.

Read Next: Jeff Bezos Isn't Alone — Discover the Asset That's Outsmarted Stocks Since 1995

Building Wealth Across More Than Just the Market

Connect Invest

Mode Mobile

rHealth

rHealth is building a space-tested diagnostics platform designed to bring lab-quality blood testing closer to patients in minutes rather than weeks. Originally validated in collaboration with NASA for use aboard the International Space Station, the technology is now being adapted for at-home and point-of-care settings to address widespread delays in diagnostic access.

Backed by institutions including NASA and the NIH, rHealth is targeting the large global diagnostics market with a multi-test platform and a model built around devices, consumables, and software. With FDA registration in progress, the company is positioning itself as a potential shift toward faster, more decentralized healthcare testing.

Direxion

Immersed

Arrived

Masterworks

Public

AdviserMatch

Accredited Debt Relief

Finance Advisors

Image: Shutterstock