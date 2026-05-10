The AI revolution and its impact on jobs and the economy could cement President Donald Trump's place in history and define his legacy, according to “Shark Tank” investor Kevin O’Leary.

The AI-led wave of innovation and tech growth began during the Biden years but is now showing its impact on the economy, O'Leary said in a Fox Business interview he shared on X in February. He thinks AI could cut both ways for the Trump administration, potentially wiping out jobs and creating policy challenges, or boosting productivity and margins.

"You don’t know the outcome of AI yet," he said. "That is the wild card because forever this administration and Trump will be the AI president. It all came on his watch."

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AI is already showing its impact on the labor market. It was the leading reason for job cuts in March, accounting for 15,341 layoffs, or about 25% of total job losses in the month, according to workforce consulting firm Challenger Gray & Christmas.

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AI is squeezing tech talent from two sides. Big tech is cutting jobs to save costs to funnel more money into AI, while productivity gains are letting companies do more with fewer people.

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Markets Rising Due to AI

O'Leary thinks AI is behind the recent strength on Wall Street.

"AI has already put itself in all 11 sectors of our economy to be something very powerful as a tool to enhance the economy through productivity and margin enhancement," O'Leary told Fox Business last week. "That’s why the markets are hitting new highs even while we have all this conflict around the world."

As AI continues to reshape markets and contribute to both rapid gains and heightened volatility across sectors, some investors are exploring more active ways to engage with these shifts. Platforms like Plus500 allow users to practice and participate in futures trading using real-time market data and demo accounts before committing capital.

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