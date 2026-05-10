A woman working remotely for the past six years says she feels exhausted trying to balance a demanding full-time job with nearly all of the household responsibilities, while also defending the legitimacy of her work to her husband.

The woman explained in a recent Reddit post that her husband believes she should naturally have more energy for chores because she works from home. “Whenever I ask for help he says he doesn’t think it’s fair that I work from home and expect him to share half,” she wrote.

Remote Work Doesn’t Mean Free Time

The woman said she works in a call center position with strict monitoring rules and limited breaks. According to her post, she gets two 15-minute breaks and a 30-minute lunch, while also being required to stay at her computer throughout the day.

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“My job is very strict about your available time during the day,” she explained. “I am also not allowed to have any background noise as it is grounds for termination.”

Despite that, she said she still handles most of the cooking, dishes and laundry at home.

Many commenters argued that people who have never worked remotely often misunderstand what work-from-home jobs actually involve. Several pointed out that remote work eliminates a commute, but not the mental exhaustion that comes with a full day of customer service work.

“Working from home does not mean you are not working,” one commenter wrote. “You still have performance pressure, limited breaks, and you can’t even step away when you want to.”

Others described call center work as especially draining because employees are constantly monitored while dealing with repetitive conversations, rude customers and emotional stress.

The original poster later revealed that her job involves outbound calling, which often results in hangups and accusations that she is a scammer.

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Many Saw A Bigger Relationship Problem

While the discussion started around remote work, many commenters believed the deeper issue was the unequal division of labor at home.

“You are both still working 40 hours a week,” one person wrote. “So it would make absolutely no sense for you to be doing any more housework than him.”

Others argued that women are often expected to absorb unpaid labor at home regardless of whether they also work full-time.

One commenter encouraged the woman to rethink the way household responsibilities are discussed in her marriage.

“He’s not ‘helping’ by doing chores—he’s doing his part,” the commenter wrote.

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Some also criticized online stereotypes about remote work, saying social media has created the impression that people working from home spend their days relaxing or doing chores between meetings.

But many remote workers in the thread said that’s not how it works at all. Some said they actually work longer hours from home because it’s harder to separate work life from home life.

“You’re absolutely allowed to be tired,” one commenter wrote. “Working from home means working from home, that’s the part people forget.”

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