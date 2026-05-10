

Grant Cardone doesn’t think running a business from home is the smart financial move many people believe it is. In a 2019 video, the entrepreneur and real estate investor reflected on his own early years in business and said trying to keep everything small almost held him back.

“You’ve got to leave your house,” Cardone said. “A house is not a place to run a business. You don’t have employees, you don’t have a business. You got a prison.”

Thinking Small Can Cost You

Cardone said that during his 30s, he operated businesses with almost no staff while working from home because he thought it would save money. Looking back, he believes that mindset was completely wrong.

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“From about 31 till 45, I would run a business, two businesses, two and a half businesses with one and a half or two people,” he said. “It was stupid and I did it out of my house.”

According to Cardone, many entrepreneurs get trapped doing every job themselves. He described it as being “the warden and the jailor and the doctor,” meaning business owners become stuck handling every responsibility instead of building systems and hiring people.

Cardone argued that a real business should multiply both time and money. In his view, staying small to cut expenses usually results in slower growth.

“I’m gonna office out of my home so I can save 500 bucks. I’m gonna do all the work so I can save three grand,” he said, mocking the mindset he once had. “It’s a suicide right here. Financial suicide.”

His comments reflect a much bigger philosophy he often talks about: scaling aggressively instead of focusing only on saving money.

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Build Bigger Instead Of Staying Comfortable

Cardone also connected the issue to what he sees as a broader middle-class mentality centered around comfort and protection instead of expansion.

“Most of the middle class of America is operating their little house, their little gate, their little fence, their couple of cars,” he said, arguing that many families build lifestyles that can quickly fall apart when financial pressure hits.

He said business owners should think much bigger than simply creating a job for themselves. To Cardone, the goal is to build something that can continue operating without depending on one person doing everything.

“You need a real business,” he said. “A real business means what? I got time and money invested. I’m multiplying time and money.”

Cardone praised the idea of building an empire, saying people either build something large and scalable or stay trapped in a small endeavour.

The overall message from the video was to stop thinking so small. Cardone believes entrepreneurs often focus too heavily on avoiding expenses when they should be investing in growth, employees and infrastructure.

Cardone's criticism of working from home also reflects a broader debate about how entrepreneurs structure their time and scale productivity. While some founders choose traditional office environments to separate work from home life, others are exploring new digital workspaces designed to reduce distractions and expand capacity.

Platforms like Immersed are part of a growing shift toward virtual offices where professionals can collaborate and work in immersive environments outside of traditional physical constraints.

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