For many millennials, the 2008 financial crisis wasn’t just a rough economic period. It became a defining life event that permanently changed how they think about money, investing and financial security.

One millennial on Reddit recently admitted that the stock market still creates intense anxiety nearly two decades later.

“I have a deep rooted fear of ‘losing it all’ to investment stocks, that it gives me a ton of anxiety,” the poster wrote. “I can’t even talk about it with my partner.”

The poster explained that they were working one of their first “real” jobs as a bank teller when the bank collapsed during the financial crisis.

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The Lasting Psychological Impact Of 2008

The discussion quickly filled with comments from other millennials who said the recession hit during some of the most impressionable years of their lives.

“I’m afraid of life because of 2008,” one commenter wrote. They turned 18 in 2008 and their parents told them to move out.

Many described graduating into a collapsing job market, struggling to find work, watching family members lose homes or jobs, or living through years of financial instability.

Several millennials said the experience still affects major financial decisions today. One person admitted they were afraid to buy a home for years because of what they saw during the housing crash. Another said they still cling to cash because they fear another economic collapse.

Others said their anxiety today isn’t even about investments themselves, but about employment.

“I am not worried about the market but I have the anxiety of losing my job and jobs disappearing,” one commenter wrote.

Still, despite the emotional scars left by 2008, the overwhelming majority of commenters encouraged long-term investing instead of avoiding the market.

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The Bigger Mistake

A recurring theme throughout the discussion was regret from people who pulled money out during crashes.

“I had $50K in and lost about half and my parents convinced me to pull it all out,” one millennial wrote. “I should have just rode it out.”

Others said surviving 2008 taught them that market crashes eventually recover.

“You don’t lose because the market’s down — you lose if you sell when it’s down,” one commenter explained.

“If another 2008 happens. Buy, buy, buy,” another added.

Many repeatedly recommended diversified index funds and ETFs instead of trying to pick individual stocks.

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Some commenters even argued that not investing carries its own risks because inflation slowly destroys purchasing power over time.

“You’re literally losing money by NOT investing,” one commenter wrote.

Still, even among people who now invest confidently, many admitted that 2008 permanently shaped their emotional relationship with money.

Financial experts often say it can help to start small, stick with diversified investments and talk to a financial advisor if investing feels too stressful or overwhelming. Avoiding conversations about money entirely can create even more stress over time.

For some millennials, rebuilding trust in investing may start less with chasing returns and more with finding financial strategies they can emotionally live with long-term.

Many Millennials Still Fear Another 2008 — Some Are Focusing On Long-Term Financial Planning

Financial experts often recommend focusing on long-term planning instead of reacting emotionally to market swings. For investors who feel overwhelmed navigating those decisions alone, platforms like AdviserMatch help connect individuals with financial advisors for guidance on investing, retirement planning and building strategies aligned with their financial goals.

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