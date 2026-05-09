Sitting on cash might sound safe, but for some investors right now, it feels anything but. One investor on Reddit recently described the experience as a “mental drag,” saying they have been holding about 30% of their portfolio in cash because they “fundamentally refuse to pay these premiums for mature businesses.”

The problem? The market keeps going up.

When Discipline Starts To Hurt

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That disconnect is where the stress kicks in. Holding cash is supposed to give you options, but instead it just feels like watching gains slip by. After about 18 months of waiting, the investor said they’re starting to wonder if their patience is running out.

The situation highlights a core tension in value investing. Traditional advice encourages patience and discipline. It was summed up by one commenter as, “the market is a no-called-strike game and you just wait for your pitch.” But in a market that rarely offers obvious bargains, that patience can start to feel like paralysis.

Investors Push Back On The Strategy

Many other investors pushed back hard, arguing that the market has offered plenty of chances to buy. Some pointed to recent dips where major companies briefly traded at more reasonable valuations, saying “it was basically shooting fish in a barrel” during those periods.

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Others argued the problem is not the market, but expectations. Waiting for extremely low entry prices can result in missing solid long-term opportunities. “You cannot wait for the perfect price,” one investor in the thread said. Another added that anchoring to unrealistic targets can leave investors “sitting on the sidelines during a multi-year rally.”

A common suggestion was to take a more flexible approach. Instead of going all in or staying entirely in cash, investors recommended gradually deploying capital. “If the price isn’t quite there but getting close, take a small position to start,” one commenter said, suggesting a partial entry instead of waiting indefinitely.

Others took an even simpler view: stop trying to time the market altogether. “Just [dollar-cost average] into the market and forget,” one person wrote, pointing to index funds as an easier alternative for those struggling with stock picking.

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The Psychological Trade-Off

Still, not everyone thinks holding cash is a mistake. Some investors argued that the discomfort is actually part of the process. “The psychological toll you are describing is real and it is actually the feature, not the bug, of a disciplined value framework,” one commenter said.

From that perspective, the pressure to abandon discipline is exactly what leads to poor decisions later. Holding cash during expensive markets can feel wrong in the moment, but it may protect against overpaying if conditions change.

The Hardest Part of Investing Is Staying In

For investors feeling stuck between staying in cash and chasing a fully priced market, the challenge often isn't just timing—it's knowing how to act with conviction. Rather than relying on all-or-nothing decisions, some investors are turning to platforms like Public, which offer tools to build portfolios around specific ideas or market views.

With features like AI-powered "Generated Assets," investors can explore custom strategies, analyze potential outcomes, and make more informed decisions before putting capital to work. In a market where uncertainty can lead to inaction, having a structured way to test and execute ideas may help reduce the psychological pressure of sitting on the sidelines.

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