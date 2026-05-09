Real estate investor Grant Cardone is once again sparking debate with his take on personal finance, this time targeting one of the most common pieces of advice: building an emergency fund.

“I don’t believe in saving for emergencies!” he said in a recent post on X. “Instead I invest all my cash and produce my way out of [emergencies].”

Don't Miss:

Why Critics Say Timing Matters

While some praised the mindset as bold and focused on growth, many in the thread pushed back on the practicality of the approach. A recurring theme was that Cardone’s strategy depends heavily on having strong, consistent income in the first place.

One response pointed out that the approach can fall apart quickly without that foundation, adding that “one slow month, one health event, one deal that falls through” can leave someone exposed if there is no financial buffer.

Others focused on the timing problem. As one commenter put it, “emergencies don’t always wait for investments to become liquid or income-producing.” That concern showed up repeatedly, with many emphasizing that investments, even good ones, aren’t always easy to access in a crisis.

Trending: The "Uber of Smartphone Monetization" Turning Ad Scrolling Into Earnings Opens Its $0.50/Share Pre-IPO Round With Bonus Shares Available

The Liquidity Debate

Some people agreed with Cardone and said emergency funds have their own problems. “An emergency fund sitting still is just inflation bait,” one reply said, meaning cash just sits there and loses value over time while investments keep growing.

Still, even some who agreed with the general idea stopped short of endorsing it fully. A more balanced take suggested that people should “have an emergency plan even if you don’t have an emergency fund,” highlighting the need for some kind of safety net, whether it is cash, credit or highly liquid assets.

Critics also warned about worst-case scenarios. “A liquid safety net prevents forced liquidation,” one person wrote, adding that without reserves, people may be forced to sell investments at the worst possible time. Others were more direct, saying that having “no reserves” while relying on leverage is “how people get wiped out when things go wrong.”

See Also: Traders Are Flocking to Direxion ETFs — Targeting Tesla and Elon Musk's Market Moves

Another point raised was relatability. Several responses questioned whether the advice applies to most people at all, with one asking, “Is the goal here to be unrelatable to 95% of the population?”

At the end of the day, the debate is really about choosing between trying to make more money and making sure you’re protected if something goes wrong. Cardone’s strategy leans fully into investing and income generation, with the belief that production can solve financial problems as they arise. But many of the replies highlight a different reality: without a cushion, even short-term setbacks can result in bigger financial damage.

Read Next: Discover How AI Can Turn Your Investment Ideas Into Tradable Assets — See How

Building Wealth Across More Than Just the Market

Connect Invest

Mode Mobile

rHealth

rHealth is building a space-tested diagnostics platform designed to bring lab-quality blood testing closer to patients in minutes rather than weeks. Originally validated in collaboration with NASA for use aboard the International Space Station, the technology is now being adapted for at-home and point-of-care settings to address widespread delays in diagnostic access.

Backed by institutions including NASA and the NIH, rHealth is targeting the large global diagnostics market with a multi-test platform and a model built around devices, consumables, and software. With FDA registration in progress, the company is positioning itself as a potential shift toward faster, more decentralized healthcare testing.

Direxion

Immersed

Arrived

Masterworks

Public

AdviserMatch

Accredited Debt Relief

Finance Advisors

Image: Shutterstock