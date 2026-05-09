If the future sounds like a sci-fi script, Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk is treating it like a production schedule. The difference is that instead of hiring more workers, he's talking about replacing the idea of workers altogether.

He then pushed the idea further. "I'd predict that there's going to be at least five times as many humanoid robots as there are humans," Musk said. "Maybe 10 times."

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That prediction lands differently with the full context. Musk is not describing incremental automation. He is describing a world where labor scales independently of people.

A Future Where Machines Outnumber Humans And Redefine Labor

If robots outnumber humans by that margin, labor becomes a function of deployment, not population. That shifts the foundation of entire industries.

Sectors built on repetition, logistics, and physical effort would likely move first. But the impact would not stay contained there. Once output is tied to systems instead of people, growth no longer follows a steady line.

Tesla's humanoid robot program reflects that direction. The focus is not novelty. It is scale.

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The Kardashev Scale Shows How Early This Still Is

Musk tied the future of robotics to energy, using what's known as the Kardashev scale—a way scientists rank civilizations based on how much energy they can use—to show how early humanity still is.

"One way to look at the progress of civilization is percentage completion Kardashev," Musk said at the event. He continued, "If you're in a Kardashev scale 1, you've harnessed all the energy of a planet. In my opinion, we've only harnessed maybe 1% or 2% of Earth's energy."

He expanded on what comes next. "So we've got a long way to go to the Kardashev scale 1," Musk said. "Then Kardashev 2, you've harnessed all the energy of a sun, which would be, I don't know, a billion times more energy than Earth, maybe closer to a trillion. And then Kardashev 3 would be all the energy of a galaxy. We're pretty far from that."

That framing shifts the conversation. It is not just about robots. It is about capacity. More energy supports more machines, and more machines increase output.

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Financial Reality Starts Before the Future Fully Arrives

Most people are not planning for a century. They are thinking about the next 5, 10, or 20 years. That is where this starts to matter.

A financial advisor can help turn this kind of shift into something practical. That could mean building exposure to industries tied to artificial intelligence, robotics, and energy while keeping portfolios balanced.

It also means preparing for changes in income. Some roles will shrink as automation expands, while others grow in areas tied to oversight and strategy.

Costs may move in different directions at the same time. Automation could lower prices in some areas while rising demand for energy and advanced systems pushes others higher. A financial advisor can help account for both.

Musk's timeline stretches far ahead, but the early stages are already visible. The shift is not waiting for a clean starting point. It is already underway.

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rHealth is building a space-tested diagnostics platform designed to bring lab-quality blood testing closer to patients in minutes rather than weeks. Originally validated in collaboration with NASA for use aboard the International Space Station, the technology is now being adapted for at-home and point-of-care settings to address widespread delays in diagnostic access.

Backed by institutions including NASA and the NIH, rHealth is targeting the large global diagnostics market with a multi-test platform and a model built around devices, consumables, and software. With FDA registration in progress, the company is positioning itself as a potential shift toward faster, more decentralized healthcare testing.

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