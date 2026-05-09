For months, one homeowner scrolled through online horror stories about homeowners’ associations, never expecting to have one of their own. Then a letter arrived.

“My HOA tried to fine me $750 for a satellite dish,” they wrote in a recent Reddit post. “For ‘unauthorized exterior modification.'” The DirecTV dish had been sitting on their back patio for two years without issue. Suddenly, it was a violation, they added.

A Quick Fight That Changed Everything

At first, they considered just paying the fine. “Fighting your HOA sounds exhausting,” they admitted. But the $750 charge felt excessive, so they decided to look into it.

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They discovered a federal rule called the Over-the-Air Reception Devices Rule. “[It] literally makes it illegal for HOAs to ban satellite dishes under one meter,” they wrote. In other words, the HOA likely had no authority to issue the fine in the first place.

But that wasn’t the only problem.

After reviewing their HOA’s governing documents, they found another issue. The rules required 30 days written notice sent by certified mail before issuing a fine. Instead, they received a regular letter dated just 12 days before the charge.

“So even IF the dish was a legit violation (it wasn’t), the fine was procedurally defective,” they said, “because they didn’t follow their own rules.”

They sent a short letter pointing out both issues. Four days later, the fine disappeared.

The HOA’s explanation? “Removed as a courtesy.”

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Why Process Matters More Than The Violation

That wording didn’t sit well with many readers.

“‘Removed as a courtesy’ is them not admitting a mistake,” one commenter wrote, adding that it could be used against the homeowner later. Others suggested getting written confirmation clarifying that the fine was invalid, not forgiven.

The bigger lesson, according to both the original poster and commenters, is that HOA disputes often come down to process, not just rules.

“It’s almost never about whether you actually violated something,” the homeowner wrote. “It’s about whether your HOA followed their own process.”

Commenters backed that up with similar experiences, pointing to missed notice requirements, lack of hearings and fines that don’t match official schedules. Many also highlighted “selective enforcement,” where some homeowners are targeted while others are ignored.

That pattern can be challenged. “You have to enforce equally,” one commenter noted.

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Others emphasized documentation. Saving letters, requesting written responses and keeping records can make a big difference if disputes escalate.

At the same time, several people pushed back on the idea of taking legal action. Claims like “mental distress” are unlikely to succeed without clear damages, they said.

Still, the thread reflects a broader frustration with HOA power.

“They do it because they believe they can,” one commenter wrote, describing boards as acting aggressively when they think no one will push back.

For this homeowner, a few hours of research and a one-page letter were enough to reverse a $750 charge.

“Check your [Covenants, Conditions, and Restrictions],” the homeowner added. “Actually read the enforcement section. I know it’s boring as hell but that’s where the ammo is.”

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