Warren Buffett Says It's Not The 'Ideal Environment' To Deploy Capital

Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE:BRK) Chair Warren Buffet said it is not an "ideal surrounding area or environment" to deploy capital.

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The meeting marked the first time in 60 years that Buffett was in the audience instead of on stage. At last year's meeting the "Oracle of Nebraska" announced he would step down as CEO at the end of 2025.

Buffett said part of the reason Berkshire is hesitant to deploy capital is because of high prices in the market. He said a good time to buy will be when "nobody else will answer their phones."

Investors Are In A Gambling Mood

Buffett, who is known for his values-based approach to investing, also took issue with the gambling nature of investing, comparing the markets to a church with a casino attached to it.

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One Day Options Gone Crazy

Buffett pointed to the case of a U.S. soldier who is charged with using classified information to make a $400,000 bet on the capture of Venezuela President Nicolás Maduro on Polymarket, a prediction market.

"There's nobody who can explain why they're buying an option for one day unless maybe the fellow that made the $400-and-some-thousand from knowing when we were going into Venezuela," Buffett told CNBC. "The quantity of those things is just incredible."

What Buffett's Cash Position Says About Today's Market Environment

Warren Buffett's decision to hold record levels of cash highlights how even the most experienced investors are struggling to find attractive opportunities in today's market. For individual investors, that uncertainty often raises a more practical question—how to evaluate opportunities when conditions feel unclear.

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