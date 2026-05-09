There's frugal, and then there's drawing a hard line at five bucks. One Reddit post turned that tiny number into a full-scale friendship audit, complete with receipts, resentment, and a question that feels bigger than the money itself.

In the post, a woman laid out the situation plainly. After a seven-year friendship, she found herself asking if she was wrong for feeling hurt that her now-wealthy best friend wouldn't lend her "literally $5."

Shared History, Different Bank Accounts

The two met while both were struggling financially. At one point, the friend had no car, and the poster stepped in, letting her borrow hers for weeks without asking for gas money or anything in return.

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She said she occasionally asked to borrow small amounts, usually under $25, and always paid it back. For a while, her friend had no issue helping.

Then the answers shifted.

"The last couple times I asked to borrow money, she said she didn't have it," she wrote. "But then I asked to borrow $5 and she said the same thing."

Trying to make sense of it, she double-checked that she hadn't missed repaying anything. Her friend confirmed she hadn't. The explanation came next.

"She said that just like her brothers, I needed to learn how to budget my money better and that she can't be the one to bail everyone out," the poster wrote.

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A $5 Request Turns Into a Test of Loyalty

That comparison landed hard. The poster said she felt lumped in with people who had taken advantage of her friend, despite years of mutual support.

"I told her it was not fair for her to lump me in with her brothers," she wrote, adding that she had never treated her that way.

She also pointed to the contrast. When her friend needed help, there was no hesitation. Now, even a small ask felt off-limits.

"I told her I loved her but that I was ending the conversation."

Her friend's reply didn't soften things: "This is why money and friends should never mixed."

Comment Section Splits on Expectations and Boundaries

The responses didn't land on one side.

"Did I read the same post as everyone else…she had to struggle and work 3 jobs, but was STILL borrowing money from you," one commenter said. "The 5 bucks was the last straw and spawned a finance course."

Another added, "I'd be hurt too if my friend…started treating me like a beggar."

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Others focused less on the amount and more on the pattern.

"Op frequently asks for loaners," one commenter wrote, arguing that even small, repeated requests can wear thin over time.

Some saw loyalty. Others saw boundaries. Both camps kept circling the same tension.

Where Friendship Ends and Financial Lines Begin

Money has a way of rewriting expectations without announcing it first. What once felt like easy support can start to feel like obligation, especially if one person's situation changes dramatically.

For some, $5 isn't really about $5. It's a signal. For others, drawing a line early keeps things clean, no matter how small the number.

There's also the practical side. Leaning on friends, even occasionally, can blur roles over time. That's where a financial advisor can help bring structure into the mix, whether it's building a small emergency cushion or figuring out how to manage short-term gaps without turning to personal relationships.

Still, no spreadsheet settles the bigger question. At some point, it comes down to what each person believes friendship includes—and what it doesn't—once money enters the room.

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