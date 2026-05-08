"Shark Tank" investor Robert Herjavec didn't build his fortune on salary alone. Long before television, he made his money through ownership, exits, and capital gains.

He laid that out during an interview on the "School of Hard Knocks" podcast last year, where he was asked, "Throughout your career, what was the most amount of money you made in a single year?"

"$500 million," Herjavec said. "But that included the sale of a business in capital gains. On an income basis, I probably $18 million. But here's the key. You can get very rich making income. It's very hard to get wealthy making a big income. You got to have capital gains."

That distinction set the tone before the conversation turned to how he actually invests.

Don't Miss:

The Advice That Redirected His Focus Away From Stocks

At one point, he was asked, "As a multi-figure entrepreneur, what is the best financial advice you've ever received?"

"I'm not a big investor in stocks," Herjavec said, making it clear that while he has money there, it's not where he leans.

Then came the line that stuck.

"Charlie Munger said to me one time, ‘If you want to become rich in life, never sell a house. Always keep every house.'"

Trending: What If Your Investment Income Didn't Rely Entirely on Market Swings? Some Investors Are Taking a Different Approach

Real Estate Works When Time Is On Your Side

That mindset shows up clearly in how Herjavec talks about property.

"I've never lost money on real estate," he said. "You have to be able to hang on to it. So, if you can hang on to a property for 10 years, for sure you'll make money. The problem is from liquidity if you have to sell it within 10 years."

That's the catch. The strategy works, but only if someone can afford to wait. Selling early often isn't a choice. It's a necessity. And that's where the long-term upside disappears.

The Same Thinking Carries Into Business And Decision Making

That patience-first approach doesn't stop at investing.

In the same conversation, he pointed to a common mistake in sales. People pitch before they understand who they're talking to. His approach flips that. Figure out the need first, then respond to it.

See Also: Discover How AI Can Turn Your Investment Ideas Into Tradable Assets — See How

It's a different setting, but the pattern holds. Whether it's property or business, the advantage comes from staying in the game long enough and making decisions based on understanding, not urgency.

A Way To Get Exposure Without Owning An Entire Property

For those not ready to buy and hold real estate outright, there are other ways to get in.

For Herjavec, the thread is consistent. Big income can build comfort. Ownership builds wealth. And in real estate, the real test isn't getting in. It's whether someone can stay in long enough for it to matter.

Read Next: See how a tax-aware retirement strategy could help improve your 2026 outlook — match with a financial adviser today.

Building Wealth Across More Than Just the Market

Connect Invest

Mode Mobile

rHealth

rHealth is building a space-tested diagnostics platform designed to bring lab-quality blood testing closer to patients in minutes rather than weeks. Originally validated in collaboration with NASA for use aboard the International Space Station, the technology is now being adapted for at-home and point-of-care settings to address widespread delays in diagnostic access.

Backed by institutions including NASA and the NIH, rHealth is targeting the large global diagnostics market with a multi-test platform and a model built around devices, consumables, and software. With FDA registration in progress, the company is positioning itself as a potential shift toward faster, more decentralized healthcare testing.

Direxion

Immersed

Arrived

Masterworks

Public

AdviserMatch

Accredited Debt Relief

Finance Advisors

Image: Shutterstock