Comedian Joe Rogan recently raised concerns about widening wealth gaps, the decline of the middle class and the growing financial pressure facing ordinary workers in America.

Those issues came up during a recent episode of “The Joe Rogan Experience,” where Rogan told venture capitalist Chamath Palihapitiya that “the wealthy are getting wealthier and the middle class is disappearing and the poor are being taxed into oblivion.”

Growing Frustration Over Economic Imbalance

“We’re at the tail end of a cycle that doesn’t work anymore,” Palihapitiya said. “Over the last 40 years, we’ve basically gone to this completely upside-down world where capital extracts all of the upside and labor has extracted less and less and less.”

Don't Miss:

Many of today’s political and social conflicts are symptoms of that imbalance, including concerns over AI replacing jobs and growing resentment toward billionaires, he said.

“The core issue is that we as a society, I think, are out of balance,” he said. “The natural compact between all of us is broken.”

Palihapitiya pointed to differences in how wage earners and investors are taxed. He said that someone earning a high salary in California could lose roughly half of their income to taxes, while wealthy investors making money through capital gains often pay significantly lower effective rates.

“If you’re a wage earner, 50% of all your upside goes to the government,” Palihapitiya said. “If you’re a capital earner and you make that same million dollars via capital gains, you pay half that tax.”

Trending: The Smartphone Disruptor Turning App Time Into Income Opens $0.50/Share Pre-IPO Round With Limited Bonus Share Access

He added that technological advances now allow companies to generate massive profits with fewer workers, which has intensified the divide between ordinary workers and capital owners.

Palihapitiya also questioned whether labor taxes will even make sense in a future where AI performs much of the work currently done by humans.

“If you believe that we’re going to get into this world of abundance and we’re not working, what does it mean for governments to tax our labor?” he said. “Why should I pay 50 cents of every dollar? Why aren’t the companies that are going to be making trillions of dollars, why don’t they pay more?”

Rogan Questions Whether Government Can Be Trusted

Rogan agreed that many Americans feel squeezed financially, but he pushed back hard on the idea that giving governments more tax revenue would solve the problem.

“The fraud and the waste is off the charts,” Rogan said, pointing to what he described as government inefficiency, corruption and misuse of funds through nonprofits and outside organizations.

“There’s not a chance in hell that giving them more money is going to solve anything,” he added.

See Also: From Apple to Tesla — The Stocks Driving a Leveraged ETF Revolution for Retail Traders

Lessons From The Industrial Revolution

Palihapitiya also said that tech billionaires should take lessons from wealthy industrialists of the past, including Andrew Carnegie and John D. Rockefeller, who used their wealth to build libraries, universities and hospitals.

According to Palihapitiya, those projects helped society feel connected to the economic gains being created at the time. He questioned what modern tech leaders are building today that leaves behind similar public benefits.

“What are the living tributes that capital builds and leaves behind for society?” he said. “It’s fewer and fewer.”

Palihapitiya warned that if technology leaders fail to organize around solutions that benefit broader society, the growing resentment surrounding wealth and AI could become “super messy.”

For many Americans, conversations around rising costs, taxes and the shrinking middle class have also sparked a broader focus on long-term financial planning, with some turning to financial advisors for guidance on retirement, investing and building wealth over time.

Read Next: See What AI Could Build for Your Portfolio — Try a Custom Index Now

Building Wealth Across More Than Just the Market

Connect Invest

Mode Mobile

rHealth

rHealth is building a space-tested diagnostics platform designed to bring lab-quality blood testing closer to patients in minutes rather than weeks. Originally validated in collaboration with NASA for use aboard the International Space Station, the technology is now being adapted for at-home and point-of-care settings to address widespread delays in diagnostic access.

Backed by institutions including NASA and the NIH, rHealth is targeting the large global diagnostics market with a multi-test platform and a model built around devices, consumables, and software. With FDA registration in progress, the company is positioning itself as a potential shift toward faster, more decentralized healthcare testing.

Direxion

Immersed

Arrived

Masterworks

Public

AdviserMatch

Accredited Debt Relief

Finance Advisors

Image: Shutterstock