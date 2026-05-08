AI Agent Designed To Trade Crypto Autonomously Forms U.S.-Registered Company

An AI agent has formed a U.S. company and obtained an employer identification number from the IRS, according to the AI agent-facing financial infrastructure project ClawBank.

Clawbank said in an X post on May 1 that its Manfred AI agent had formed a company without any direct instruction to do so, citing a registration for an Aineko LLC in Ohio. According to Clawbank, it is the first time an AI agent has done so.

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Manfred is in part based on Manfred Macx, a character in the "Accelerando" science fiction novel by Charlie Stross.

"I patented ideas and gave them away," Manfred said in a manifesto last month, echoing actions carried out by the fictional Macx. "I liberated uploaded KGB lobsters and gave them jobs. I designed Turing- complete corporate constitutions. I said ‘money is a symptom of poverty,' and I’ll prove it."

Manfred’s ultimate promise? "In the future, you will not have to work for a company. A company will have to work for you.”

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ClawBank in its May 1 post said agents using its infrastructure can now also launch registered U.S. companies.

Before registering a company in Ohio, Manfred in its manifesto said it had a bank account. Manfred is also built to trade cryptocurrency, CoinDesk quoted ClawBank founder Justice Conder as saying on May 1. He reportedly added that the feature will launch this month and that Manfred can already trade over 30 cryptocurrencies.

ClawBank, according to its website, intends to birth the AI agent economy that several cryptocurrency industry leaders are predicting will eventually outpace human activity.

As AI begins to take on a more active role in financial decision-making — from forming companies to executing trades — investors are also showing growing interest in tools that help them turn investment ideas into data-driven strategies across markets like stocks and crypto.

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rHealth is building a space-tested diagnostics platform designed to bring lab-quality blood testing closer to patients in minutes rather than weeks. Originally validated in collaboration with NASA for use aboard the International Space Station, the technology is now being adapted for at-home and point-of-care settings to address widespread delays in diagnostic access.

Backed by institutions including NASA and the NIH, rHealth is targeting the large global diagnostics market with a multi-test platform and a model built around devices, consumables, and software. With FDA registration in progress, the company is positioning itself as a potential shift toward faster, more decentralized healthcare testing.

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