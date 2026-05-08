Bitcoin’s long-term trajectory is not in doubt despite its volatility, according to Lightspark CEO David Marcus.

"Over the very long term, this thing should be worth over a million dollars or more," he continued, without committing to a timeline for the prediction.

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Marcus’ remarks come as Bitcoin trades around $76,000, about 40% below its record price of $126,000 reached in October.

Marcus’ prediction is based on Bitcoin eclipsing gold in market capitalization. Gold’s market cap most recently stood at $32.3 trillion, far greater than Bitcoin’s $1.5 trillion.

"[Bitcoin] is the only thing that’s deflationary by nature and so I think it’s a better version than gold," he said on the "Coin Stories" podcast in October. "It’s digital, you can move it around, it’s way more fungible than gold."

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However, Marcus' vision for Bitcoin goes beyond being a store of value. He also sees the network as a potential settlement layer for "all the payments in the world," telling Bloomberg in October that this potential "has not been priced in."

Marcus' Lightspark is focused on realizing Bitcoin’s potential as a settlement layer. At the Bitcoin 2026 Conference in Las Vegas on April 29, he announced Grid Global Accounts, a dollar account powered by Bitcoin that connects to 175 million Visa merchants across 33 countries and domestic payments systems in 65 countries.

As long-term price targets for Bitcoin continue to spark debate, some investors are focusing less on near-term volatility and more on how digital assets fit into the broader financial system. With comparisons being drawn between Bitcoin and traditional stores of value like gold, the conversation increasingly centers on diversification and long-term allocation rather than short-term price movements.

Platforms like Public allow investors to access both cryptocurrencies and traditional asset classes in one place, making it easier to build diversified portfolios that reflect long-term themes in global markets. By combining exposure to stocks, ETFs, and crypto, investors can participate in evolving financial trends without relying on a single asset class.

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rHealth is building a space-tested diagnostics platform designed to bring lab-quality blood testing closer to patients in minutes rather than weeks. Originally validated in collaboration with NASA for use aboard the International Space Station, the technology is now being adapted for at-home and point-of-care settings to address widespread delays in diagnostic access.

Backed by institutions including NASA and the NIH, rHealth is targeting the large global diagnostics market with a multi-test platform and a model built around devices, consumables, and software. With FDA registration in progress, the company is positioning itself as a potential shift toward faster, more decentralized healthcare testing.

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