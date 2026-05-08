A question about saving money led to a blunt conversation about adulthood and independence.

Renee in New York asked "The Ramsey Show" why young adults are encouraged to move out instead of staying home, working and saving toward a house.

"Why move out to pay rent?" she asked, questioning how they would "ever achieve the American dream of home ownership" if that money went to a landlord.

She argued that staying longer could help build savings faster and asked what advantage there is in moving out at all.

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Co-host Ken Coleman pushed back, shifting the focus away from math. "It's called personal responsibility," he said, framing the move as part of stepping into adulthood rather than a strategy to maximize savings.

Staying home briefly after graduation can help someone get established before taking on rent and other costs, co-host Rachel Cruze said, but it should not become indefinite.

Coleman said the problem begins when "just saving money" becomes an open-ended reason to avoid the responsibilities that come with running a life independently.

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Coleman took on Renee's question about paying rent first. In his view, adults who are able to support themselves typically rent before they can buy a home.

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"Because that's what every other freaking American does until they can afford a home," he said.

He then pointed to the timeline for saving a down payment while living at home. Based on current housing costs, that is not a one-year, year-and-a-half or even two-year plan.

Cruze pushed back on the idea that rent is wasted money. Rent may not build equity, but the hosts framed it as a step toward independence, flexibility and learning how to manage adult responsibilities without relying on parents.

"There's no dignity or independence if you can afford to move out and you got a job," Coleman said. "Just come on."

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