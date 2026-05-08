Crypto Is an 'Incredibly Cheap' Way to Ride The AI Boom, Says Pantera Capital CEO Dan Morehead

Speaking during Alchemy’s CoBuild conference in New York on Tuesday, the OG investor in cryptocurrency, who first purchased bitcoin in 2013 when it was trading at $65, said AI and blockchain have been connected since the start, but AI is "fully priced" while cryptocurrency isn't.

AI Is ‘Fully Valued' Bitcoin Isn't

"AI is very fully valued, maybe over valued and crypto is incredibly cheap relative to its value," Morehead said. "As an investor you are always trying to time things." Cryptocurrency "seems like a good investment today, especially (compared) to AI," he said.

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Morehead pointed to a basket of 10 leading public and private AI companies tracked by Pantera. He said that index is trading about 33% above its four-year trend line. Meanwhile bitcoin is trading as much as 43% below its four-year trend, according to Morehead.

Trending: 1.5 Million Users Are Already Working Inside This AI Platform — Investors Can Still Get In

AI Agents Will Need Cryptocurrency

The way Morehead sees it, as AI becomes more ubiquitous AI agents will need digitally native ways to transact and will use blockchain-based payment systems instead of traditional banking. “AI agents aren’t going to walk down the street to a bank to open a bank account,” he said.

As AI and Crypto Diverge in Valuation, Investors Are Reassessing Where the Real Long-Term Opportunity Lies

As enthusiasm around AI continues to drive significant capital into large-cap tech, some investors are beginning to question whether much of that growth is already reflected in current valuations. At the same time, crypto advocates argue that digital assets may still offer relative upside when compared to more crowded AI trades, creating a widening debate over where long-term value actually sits.

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