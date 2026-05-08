Everyone wants the shortcut. The clean, simple answer to making a million dollars that doesn't involve a decade of stress, second-guessing, and late nights staring at a spreadsheet. That question pops up everywhere — and this time, Kevin O'Leary gave a straight answer.

And yes, it sounds exactly like something a star of "Shark Tank" would say.

The Real Starting Point Isn't A Million

In a recent Instagram Reel, O'Leary didn't start with seven figures. He zoomed in on something much smaller — and much more telling.

"The fastest way to make $1 million dollars is to make the first 10,000," he said.

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That line flips the usual thinking. The goal isn't chasing a million. It's proving, early, that someone will actually pay.

From there, he tied it to something even more fundamental.

"The fastest way to make a million dollars is to solve a problem for people," he said. "People pay you because you saved them time, money and make their lives more productive."

The logic is simple, but not soft. Money follows usefulness.

The ‘Pain Point' Idea Sounds Easy Until It Isn't

O'Leary drilled it down even further.

"Try and find something that's a pain point that you know everybody has and then provide a product or service that solves for that," he said.

It's a clean formula. Find a problem. Fix it. Scale it.

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He even stripped it down to basics: people don't want to walk around barefoot, so they buy shoes. That's business at its core — solving something obvious enough that people will pay to make it go away.

But he didn't pretend it's effortless.

"Yeah, it sounds simple, but it's not. It's very hard work," he said.

That's the part that usually gets skipped. Identifying a real, shared problem is difficult. Building something people trust enough to pay for is harder. Repeating that at scale is where most ideas stall.

Not Everyone Needs To Build It To Benefit From It

Here's where the conversation usually gets more honest.

Not everyone is wired to start a business. Not everyone wants to chase product-market fit or build something from scratch. And that's fine.

There's another lane — backing the people who do.

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Some investors focus on finding businesses that already solved a real problem and are scaling it. Others build wealth through portfolios, real estate, or steady market exposure.

Because making money is one thing. Keeping it, growing it, and turning it into a life that actually feels secure is something else entirely.

O'Leary's point lands either way.

Solve a real problem, and money tends to follow. Ignore that, and even the best ideas struggle to get off the ground.

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rHealth is building a space-tested diagnostics platform designed to bring lab-quality blood testing closer to patients in minutes rather than weeks. Originally validated in collaboration with NASA for use aboard the International Space Station, the technology is now being adapted for at-home and point-of-care settings to address widespread delays in diagnostic access.

Backed by institutions including NASA and the NIH, rHealth is targeting the large global diagnostics market with a multi-test platform and a model built around devices, consumables, and software. With FDA registration in progress, the company is positioning itself as a potential shift toward faster, more decentralized healthcare testing.

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