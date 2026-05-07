AI Disruption of Advertising Is Here — Snapchat Debuts AI-Powered Chat Ads

The new feature enables users to interact with Sponsored Snaps, which are the ads brands place directly on Snapchat's main chat tab. Prior to this launch, users couldn't engage with ads.

With AI rapidly becoming part of everyday life, Snap said chat is a natural home for this new feature.

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AI Sponsored Snaps allows users to ask brands questions and get recommendations without leaving the app.

The new feature should resonate with users, given Snap said over half a billion users have messaged My AI, its AI agent, since it debuted in 2023. The company said that its community isn't just open to AI in conversation but is already "embracing it."

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Experian Is The First Brand To Partner With Snap

Snap is teaming up with credit-monitoring company Experian PLC for the initial launch and expects to add more brands in the future. Users will be able to ask Experian questions about credit scores, loans, credit cards and spending habits.

Experian's AI agent will respond like a normal chat and guide users toward its services. The brands get to bring their own AI agents directly to the platform to engage with Snap's nearly one billion monthly active users.

AI Coming For Advertising

Over the years AI chatbots have become adept at handling many customer service tasks from tracking orders to booking appointments but the launch of AI Sponsored Snaps takes it to the next level. It could be the first sign AI chatbots are coming for the salesforce.

These AI agents aren't designed to answer random questions or handle basic inquiries, rather they are built to help users discover products and services, provide personal recommendations and ultimately close the sale.

Mohan said AI Sponsored Snaps are positioned to "drive full funnel outcomes from top of the funnel discovery and engagement to lower funnel installs and purchases," roles typically reserved for humans.

When AI Turns Digital Advertising Into Real-Time Conversations Between Brands and Consumers

As artificial intelligence becomes more deeply integrated into social platforms and digital advertising, companies are beginning to rethink how consumers discover and interact with products. Features like AI-powered chat ads highlight a broader shift toward conversational commerce, where engagement, recommendations, and purchasing decisions increasingly happen within the same digital environment.

For investors, these changes reflect a wider transformation across the technology and advertising sectors. Platforms like Public allow access to companies at the center of this shift, enabling investors to build diversified portfolios across stocks and ETFs tied to themes such as AI adoption, digital advertising innovation, and evolving consumer behavior.

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Backed by institutions including NASA and the NIH, rHealth is targeting the large global diagnostics market with a multi-test platform and a model built around devices, consumables, and software. With FDA registration in progress, the company is positioning itself as a potential shift toward faster, more decentralized healthcare testing.

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