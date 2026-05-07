If you had to put every dollar you own into a single stock and not touch it for 10 years, what would you pick? That simple question sparked a massive discussion on a value investing forum, and while dozens of names came up, an apparent pattern quickly emerged.

Most people didn’t try to get clever. Instead, they leaned into scale, stability and companies that already dominate everyday life. And one name kept showing up again and again: Google, which operates under its parent company Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG, GOOGL)).

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One commenter summed up the thinking in a way that reflects the broader sentiment: “At the end of the day, Google runs the internet.” Another pointed out how deeply embedded the company is in daily behavior, saying it’s “part of the culture and vocab now [with], ‘just Google it.'”

Others highlighted the company’s willingness to experiment and adapt. “They are very willing to give new projects a chance and move on if it doesn’t catch on,” one commenter wrote, pointing to Google’s constant cycle of launching and killing products.

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The “Safe” Option Debate

While Google got the most attention, Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE:BRK, BRK.B)) was easily the second most popular answer. For many, it represented the closest thing to a diversified portfolio in a single stock.

“Berkshire is the best answer,” one investor wrote, while another called it “the most diversified and financially stable” option if you can’t adjust your portfolio for a decade.

But that choice wasn’t without pushback. Some pointed out that Berkshire has lagged the broader market in recent years. “Underperformed the index over 10 years though,” one commenter said, while others blamed the company’s large cash holdings and conservative approach.

Still, supporters pushed back on the idea that choosing Berkshire was somehow “cheating” because of its diversification. “Tons of mega-corps are well diversified,” one investor said, comparing it to companies like Amazon that own dozens of subsidiaries.

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What This Really Says About Investors

Apart from specific stock picks, the thread revealed a deeper mindset. Most people didn’t chase small, unknown companies or try to find hidden value. Instead, they trusted size, dominance and staying power.

There was also a lot of doubt about the market itself. Some people said “everything is too expensive” or that stocks just don’t make sense anymore, especially with all the hype around AI driving prices.

Why Long-Term Investors Keep Returning to the Same Mega-Cap Stocks Again and Again

When investors are asked which single stock they would confidently hold for a decade, the answers often gravitate toward companies with durable scale, strong cash flows, and entrenched positions in the global economy. Names like Google, Microsoft, Amazon, and Apple frequently come up because of their dominance across areas such as search, cloud computing, AI, and consumer technology.

For investors looking to build exposure to these kinds of long-term market leaders, platforms like Public offer access to individual stocks and ETFs in one place. This allows users to construct diversified portfolios around established companies and broader themes shaping the future of technology and the global economy.

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