"I hate working five days," Yuan recently told The Wall Street Journal.

From Assembly Lines To AI Assistants

Don't Miss:

1.5 Million Users Are Already Working Inside This AI Platform — Investors Can Still Get In

The Smartphone Disruptor Turning App Time Into Income Opens $0.50/Share Pre-IPO Round With Limited Bonus Share Access

He told the Journal people could eventually use thousands of digital agents to manage parts of their work. Yuan has already tested the idea, using an AI-generated version of himself to deliver part of an earnings call last year.

"I really do not think we need to work for five days because literally, we all will employ so many digital agents," he said.

The Workweek Debate Is Moving Beyond Theory

Yuan's comments come as shorter workweeks draw fresh attention from AI companies and major business leaders.

"Incentivize employers and unions to run time-bound 32-hour/four-day workweek pilots with no loss in pay," OpenAI said in a recent policy paper, while keeping output and service levels steady.

OpenAI also recommended that employers turn reclaimed hours into "a permanent shorter week, bankable paid time off, or both."

See Also: Blue-Chip Art Has Outperformed the S&P 500 for Decades — Here's How to Invest

Yuan was not talking about a future with nothing to do. He told the Journal that AI could create more free time, but not eliminate work altogether. "We can enjoy the beach time, but we want the kids [to] still find something new, exciting to work [on]," he said.

AI Is Reshaping the Workweek—But It's Also Reshaping How People Think About Income Stability

As AI continues to reduce the amount of time needed to complete routine work, the bigger shift may not just be fewer working days—it may be how people think about long-term financial stability in general. A shorter workweek sounds appealing, but it also raises questions about how income, savings, and career planning evolve in a labor market that looks increasingly unpredictable.

Read Next:

Discover How AI Can Turn Your Investment Ideas Into Tradable Assets — See How

See how a tax-aware retirement strategy could help improve your 2026 outlook — match with a financial adviser today.

Building Wealth Across More Than Just the Market

Connect Invest

Mode Mobile

rHealth

rHealth is building a space-tested diagnostics platform designed to bring lab-quality blood testing closer to patients in minutes rather than weeks. Originally validated in collaboration with NASA for use aboard the International Space Station, the technology is now being adapted for at-home and point-of-care settings to address widespread delays in diagnostic access.

Backed by institutions including NASA and the NIH, rHealth is targeting the large global diagnostics market with a multi-test platform and a model built around devices, consumables, and software. With FDA registration in progress, the company is positioning itself as a potential shift toward faster, more decentralized healthcare testing.

Direxion

Immersed

Arrived

Masterworks

Public

AdviserMatch

Accredited Debt Relief

Finance Advisors

Image: Shutterstock