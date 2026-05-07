Multimillionaire personal finance expert Ramit Sethi says Americans have a deeply ingrained belief about housing that often goes unquestioned. Despite his wealth, he chooses to rent, challenging the idea that owning a home is always the smartest financial move.

The Cultural Pressure To Buy

Sethi says homeownership isn’t just a financial decision in the U.S. It’s almost treated as a belief system. “This is America’s No. 1 religion, home ownership,” he said, pointing to how rarely people question it.

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He points out that many buyers ignore the full cost of owning a home, including maintenance, taxes and unexpected repairs. “It’s not the mortgage that you need to be paying attention to. It is TCO, the total cost of ownership,” he said.

Falling Rents And Missed Opportunities

At the same time, Sethi says people are missing what’s happening in the rental market. “Notice: There is essentially ZERO conversation about declining rents,” he wrote in a recent post on X.

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Data supports that. A February Realtor.com analysis showed that median asking rents across the 50 largest U.S. metro areas have fallen for 30 straight months, with the national median at $1,667. Some cities have seen sharp drops, including Austin, Texas, down about 18% from peak levels, and Phoenix, Atlanta and Memphis, Tennessee, all down about 15% from their peaks.

Despite that, Sethi says many renters aren’t adjusting their behavior. “Even when rents are down 15% — meaning you can save *thousands* per year — few people even realize it,” Sethi said. “It is simply not a part of their worldview, even when it is factually occurring.”

That disconnect, he argues, results in unnecessary financial stress. “Money is less about the numbers in your bank account and more about how you feel about them,” he said.

Sethi also emphasizes that renters often have more leverage than they think. When asked if it’s possible to negotiate rent, he responded, “Of course. I’ve done it many times.”

See Also: What If Your Investment Income Didn't Rely Entirely on Market Swings? Some Investors Are Taking a Different Approach

Why He Still Rents

Sethi says his own decision comes down to flexibility and math. “For me, every time I have run this math, buying would have cost me way more than renting,” he said on the podcast. “Buying would have reduced my freedom financially and emotionally and buying is just something I don’t want to do right now.”

He adds that many people assume owning always builds wealth, but fail to account for hidden costs and opportunity costs. “Most people actually don’t know if buying their house was a good decision or not,” he said.

Why Some Investors Are Rethinking Homeownership as a Wealth Strategy

For investors who share Sethi's view that homeownership is often treated as a cultural default rather than a pure financial decision, the real question becomes what role real estate should actually play in a portfolio. Instead of tying up capital in a single property—or taking on the responsibilities of being a landlord—some investors are exploring ways to access real estate-backed income in a more structured format.

Read Next: Discover How AI Can Turn Your Investment Ideas Into Tradable Assets — See How

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