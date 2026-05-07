At 70, wealth doesn't show up in a headline—it shows up in options. How flexible the budget is. Whether market swings feel like noise or a problem. How often someone has to think about running out.

Most people assume they're somewhere in the middle. That instinct is right.

What's usually off is how far that middle sits from the top.

According to the Federal Reserve's Survey of Consumer Finances, the typical household in this age group has a net worth of $438,700.

The line for the top 10% lands near $3 million.

That gap does most of the talking.

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The Cutoff That Changes the Conversation

For households between 70 and 74, the numbers separate quickly.

These totals include everything—home equity, retirement accounts, brokerage balances, and cash—minus any debts.

Crossing that top tier isn't about being slightly ahead. It's entering a different financial reality, where income from assets often does as much work as the person once did.

What Separates the Top Tier

The difference shows up in habits more than single moments.

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Spending plays a role too. Many avoided scaling lifestyle alongside income, which left more capital in play.

By 70, most of that pattern is already set. The portfolio reflects decades of decisions, not a late push.

Making It Last Is the Real Challenge

Reaching that level is one thing. Keeping it intact is another.

At 70, the timeline still stretches decades. That shifts the focus away from accumulation and toward durability.

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Withdrawal timing, tax efficiency, and portfolio balance start to matter more than chasing returns. A poorly timed drawdown or unnecessary tax hit can quietly drain six figures over time.

This is where a financial advisor becomes valuable in a practical way. Structuring withdrawals across taxable and tax-deferred accounts, managing required distributions, and adjusting risk exposure can extend how long a portfolio supports a household.

It's less about beating the market and more about controlling what can be controlled.

For households near that top threshold, the goal is simple: keep the margin of safety wide enough that market swings, inflation, and rising costs don't close it.

That's the real divide at 70.

Not just how much was built—but how securely it can carry everything that comes next.

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Backed by institutions including NASA and the NIH, rHealth is targeting the large global diagnostics market with a multi-test platform and a model built around devices, consumables, and software. With FDA registration in progress, the company is positioning itself as a potential shift toward faster, more decentralized healthcare testing.

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