Snap CEO Evan Spiegel: 2026 Is Make-Or-Break As Consumer AR Glasses Launch.

2026 will be a make-or-break year as the company prepares to launch its first mass-market Specs, Snap (NASDAQ:SNAP) CEO Evan Spiegel recently said, calling it a "crucible moment" for consumer augmented reality glasses.

The glasses are designed to keep users grounded in the real world rather than pulled into screens, Spiegel said recently on "Lenny's Podcast." He said smartphones increasingly dominate how people interact with technology.

A Different Approach to AR

"People spend seven or eight hours a day on screens," Spiegel said. AR glasses are meant to reverse that dynamic by layering digital content onto the real world.

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He said Snap's approach avoids notifications-focused designs. "I don't think receiving phone notifications on your face is a valuable proposition for most folks," Spiegel said.

Instead, he emphasized shared, real-world experiences, with users interacting with digital content alongside others in physical space. "They actually anchor content in the world rather than requiring you to look at some little screen," he said.

Why This Moment Matters

The push toward AR glasses comes as distribution, not just product design, has become one of the biggest challenges in consumer technology, Spiegel said.

"When Snapchat launched, people were downloading lots of new apps… that's not the case today," he said, adding that gaining user adoption has become significantly harder.

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That dynamic could shape how AR glasses reach users.

From Software to Hardware

"Software is not a moat," Spiegel said on the podcast.

Market momentum supports the trend. Sales of Meta's Ray-Ban smart glasses more than tripled in 2025, according to CNBC, highlighting growing consumer interest in the category.

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In response, companies are building devices alongside developer ecosystems and tightly integrated software to keep users and creators engaged over time. For Snap, that shift aligns with its push into more advanced AR glasses that combine hardware, software, and developer tools.

A Platform Shift in the Making

Snap's Specs are the result of years of iteration, evolving from early camera-equipped Spectacles into a system with displays and developer tools, Spiegel said on "Lenny's Podcast."

He said the goal is to build a new type of computing experience that keeps users grounded in the real world rather than focused on screens.

"Humanity is far more important because humanity dictates how technology is adopted," Spiegel said.

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rHealth is building a space-tested diagnostics platform designed to bring lab-quality blood testing closer to patients in minutes rather than weeks. Originally validated in collaboration with NASA for use aboard the International Space Station, the technology is now being adapted for at-home and point-of-care settings to address widespread delays in diagnostic access.

Backed by institutions including NASA and the NIH, rHealth is targeting the large global diagnostics market with a multi-test platform and a model built around devices, consumables, and software. With FDA registration in progress, the company is positioning itself as a potential shift toward faster, more decentralized healthcare testing.

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