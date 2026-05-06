“I don’t see a way out of the 40 trillion in debt,” one person wrote in a recent Reddit thread as the national debt is on track to hit $40 trillion by the November elections, according to some estimates.

A Big Problem With No Easy Answer

In simple terms, devaluation means your money slowly buys less, usually because of inflation or decisions made by the government and central bank.

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Others argued that this isn’t new. “We’ve been devaluing our currency the second we got off the gold standard,” one person said, while another added, “Currency devaluation has been happening since fiat money was created.”

The idea that the system is built around a gradual loss of purchasing power came up repeatedly.

“I used to think gold standard people were weird,” the original poster responded. “But a lot of our economic problems started up right after the 70s.”

“This is what happens when you remove safeguards and stability by giving politicians the freedom to start arbitrarily messing with things to suit their own agendas,” the same commenter pushed further. “Fifty years later, here we are.”

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There is also a debate about whether currency devaluation would be intentional or just a byproduct of policy. “Inflation is the decrease in the value of currency over time,” one person said. “Devaluation is intentionally causing inflation as an economic tool.”

Others continue to argue for higher taxes on the wealthy or spending cuts, though those ideas remain politically difficult. “We need a combination of both cutting spending and raising taxes,” another commenter wrote, reflecting a more balanced approach.

For now, the debate isn’t going away. More people are paying attention, and the tone is starting to change. As the debt keeps climbing and the options feel more limited, a growing number of people are asking a simple question: what happens next?

When Economic Uncertainty at the National Level Becomes a Personal Financial Planning Question

As debates around national debt, inflation, and long-term currency stability continue, many of the concerns raised at the macro level ultimately filter down to individual financial planning decisions. While there's no consensus on how these pressures will play out, the uncertainty itself is prompting more people to think carefully about how their savings, taxes, and retirement strategies are structured.

For some investors, that means working with a financial advisor who can help translate broader economic risks into a personalized plan—accounting for income needs, tax exposure, and long-term purchasing power in an environment that continues to evolve.

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