"I Didn't Remind Him to Kick Me Out," Tenant Says as Landlord Gets Mad Over 5-Year Extension

A tenant who had quietly lived in the same apartment for over a decade suddenly found themselves at the center of a bizarre dispute with their landlord, not for breaking rules, but for failing to do the landlord’s job.

“Landlord is mad at me because I didn’t remind him to kick me out,” the tenant wrote in a recent Reddit post, describing how a routine lease renewal turned into an unexpected win.

Lease Deadline Backfires On Landlord

The tenant explained that after more than 10 years without major issues, they recently signed a new five-year lease. What they didn’t realize at the time was that the landlord had actually intended to remove them from the property.

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According to the post, the landlord missed the legal deadline to terminate the lease. Because of that, the contract automatically extended, leaving eviction as the only remaining option.

“Welp, I guess I got lucky for once,” the tenant wrote.

Things escalated weeks later when the landlord showed up unannounced and launched into a series of complaints. Some were minor, even strange.

He criticized the terrace for having too many leaves and even the placement of a couch, claiming “the walls can’t breathe.” The tenant added that the landlord had seen the same furniture arrangement for years without issue.

But the most surprising moment came when the landlord admitted he wanted the tenant out to renovate the unit and convert it into a cafe, and then blamed the tenant for not reminding him about the lease deadline.

“He admitted he didn’t know whether the contract says I have to do that (it doesn’t), but apparently, he very much felt like I should be obligated to,” the tenant wrote.

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Tenants Say This Behavior Is Common

“He gets money for being a landlord but doesn’t want the responsibility that comes with being a landlord?” one commenter wrote. “You know like knowing when leases end?”

The thread quickly filled with similar stories. Some tenants said they were blamed for broken appliances, unsafe conditions or even utility issues that were clearly the landlord’s responsibility.

One commenter recalled being told a malfunctioning refrigerator was caused by placement, while a repair technician later confirmed it was defective from the factory. Another said their landlord blamed them for a leaking toilet that turned out to be improperly installed.

The tenant, however, wasn’t interested in helping their landlord fix his mistake.

“It’ll be a cold day in hell when I start watching out for the interests of my landlord,” they wrote.

When "Passive Income" Meets the Reality of Being a Landlord

This type of situation highlights a common gap between how "passive income" from real estate is often perceived and the actual responsibilities that come with managing property directly. While some landlords underestimate the time, legal obligations, and operational oversight involved, real estate investing in practice can vary widely depending on how it's structured.

Platforms like Arrived allow investors to gain exposure to rental properties without handling the day-to-day responsibilities of being a landlord, offering a more hands-off way to participate in real estate income streams while professional teams manage the operational details.

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