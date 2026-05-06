Ads Everywhere — Google Says It May Put Advertisements In Its Gemini AI App

First there were ads in internet search, then streaming platforms and now chatbots? Alphabet Inc.'s (NASDAQ:GOOG, GOOGL)) Google is mulling that for its Gemini app.

Philipp Schindler, chief business officer at Google didn’t rule out allowing brands to run ads within the Gemini AI app when answering a question during Google's fiscal Q1 earnings conference call on April 29.

“Our focus right now is on AI Mode, but it’s fair to say that we really believe a format that works well in AI Mode would transfer successfully to [the] Gemini app,” Schindler said.

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Google is currently testing a new ad format within AI Mode that displays retailers that sell the recommended products that appear during searches.

The format could eventually find its way to the Gemini app, but right now Google is focused on the free and subscription tiers, Schindler said.

“Ads have always been a big part of scaling products to reach billions of people,” he said. “And if done well, ads can be really valuable and really helpful commercial information. At the right moment, we’ll share any plans as we have said. But we’re not rushing anything here.”

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A Smarter Way To Shop

Running ads on the Gemini app would align with the company's vision of where shopping is heading. Searching in AI Mode gives users a more personalized experience that includes recommendations, the ability to compare items and read reviews all in one place, Schindler said on the call.

Ulta Beauty Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) , the beauty and cosmetics retailer, recently launched agentic search in AI Mode and Gemini, enabling customers to read product recommendations, compare options and checkout.

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ChatGPT Is Eyeing It Too

Google isn’t the only one eyeing ads in an AI app. ChatGPT appears open to it as well. During a Jan. 21, World Economic Forum panel discussion OpenAI CFO Sarah Friar said ads on ChatGPT would be done in a responsible way.

Friar said ads wouldn't alter search results, nor would conversations or data be shared or sold to third parties. There would be an ad-free option as well, she added.

But with 800 million weekly active users, she argued ChatGPT has the scale to support an ad model to keep it free. "The mission is AGI for the benefit of humanity not humanity who can pay," said Friar.

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rHealth is building a space-tested diagnostics platform designed to bring lab-quality blood testing closer to patients in minutes rather than weeks. Originally validated in collaboration with NASA for use aboard the International Space Station, the technology is now being adapted for at-home and point-of-care settings to address widespread delays in diagnostic access.

Backed by institutions including NASA and the NIH, rHealth is targeting the large global diagnostics market with a multi-test platform and a model built around devices, consumables, and software. With FDA registration in progress, the company is positioning itself as a potential shift toward faster, more decentralized healthcare testing.

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