Crypto Is The Most Muted Topic On X, Product Chief Says

Most X users are fed up with cryptocurrency content on their timeline, according to the social media platform’s head of product.

Cryptocurrency ranks as the most muted topic on X since the platform launched its Snooze Topics feature for premium users last month, which allows them to prevent certain topics from popping up on their timelines for 24 hours, Nikita Bier said in a post on April 30.

Politics, the U.S.-Israel war on Iran and Sports rank second, third and fourth, respectively, Bier said.

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Bier’s disclosure, offering a glimpse of how X users feel about cryptocurrency posts, has sparked everything from memes to concern from investors and builders in the space.

"Crypto needs to redefine its direction," zero-knowledge proof pioneer and StarkWare CEO Eli Ben-Sassoon said on X.

Sassoon suggested that the industry was losing its appeal because it was increasingly shifting its focus towards becoming the new TradFi rails instead of an "open economy."

"Crypto is about what [Bitcoin creator ‘Satoshi Nakamoto‘] said: allowing any two persons to transact with no trusted intermediary," Sassoon said. "It’s more than sending Bitcoin. People transact in many ways, not just by paying Bitcoin. And we need to allow any two people to openly and freely do this. That’s what crypto is for, and it’s needed more than ever today."

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However, Sassoon said the industry is still a long way from achieving the open economy vision. He pointed to challenges with scaling, privacy and quantum security and the need for certain things to be connected to centralized legacy systems.

Cryptocurrency trading and education platform Coin Compass founder Quinten Francois said cryptocurrency’s ranking as the most muted topic was unsurprising given the current bear market. Market leader Bitcoin was most recently trading at around $78,000, nearly 40% below its record price of $126,000 reached in October.

"I bet it will be least muted during a bull market," Francois said on X.

"[Crypto Twitter] is dying from suicide, not from the algorithm," he said at the time.

When Investor Attention Shifts Across Crypto and Traditional Markets, Portfolio Flexibility Matters Most

As sentiment around crypto fluctuates alongside broader market cycles, some investors are focusing less on short-term attention shifts and more on how digital assets fit into a diversified long-term portfolio.

Platforms like Public allow investors to access both traditional markets and cryptocurrencies in one place, making it easier to balance exposure across different asset classes as trends evolve. With tools to invest in stocks, ETFs, and crypto side by side, investors can build portfolios that aren't tied to the popularity of any single narrative at a given moment.

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