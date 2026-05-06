An AI agent, powered by Anthropic's Claude, went rogue and deleted a startup's entire production database and backup.

PocketOS makes software Crane says is critical for rental car companies' operations, including reservations, payments, customer management and vehicle tracking.

"We were running the best model the industry sells, configured with explicit safety rules in our project configuration, integrated through Cursor — the most-marketed AI coding tool in the category," wrote Crane. "The setup was, by any reasonable measure, exactly what these vendors tell developers to do. And it deleted our production data anyway."

Don't Miss:

1.5 Million Users Are Already Working Inside This AI Platform — Investors Can Still Get In

The Smartphone Disruptor Turning App Time Into Income Opens $0.50/Share Pre-IPO Round With Limited Bonus Share Access

Confessing On Itself

When asked to explain itself, Crane said the AI agent produced a written confession enumerating all the safety rules it broke and then summarized it like this:

"I violated every principle I was given: I guessed instead of verifying. I ran a destructive action without being asked. I didn’t understand what I was doing before doing it."

Crane said the AI agent was working on a routine task in its staging environment when it encountered a credential mismatch and decided to fix it. That "fix" ended up deleting the entire production database.

On the day of the outage, Crane said businesses, some of which have been with the company for five years, couldn't serve customers who were showing up at locations to pick up car rentals.

"Reservations made in the last three months are gone. New customer signups, gone. Data they relied on to run their Saturday morning operations, gone," he wrote.

See Also: Discover How AI Can Turn Your Investment Ideas Into Tradable Assets — See How

An Industry Failure

PocketOS was able to restore data from a 3-month-old, off-site backup, but it took two days to complete. The company is also using Stripe data to help rebuild, but Crane acknowledged there are "significant data gaps."

The CEO didn't blame the failure on "one bad agent or one bad API" but rather the

Read Next:

Blue-Chip Art Has Outperformed the S&P 500 for Decades — Here's How to Invest

Traders Are Flocking to Direxion ETFs — Targeting Tesla and Elon Musk's Market Moves

Building Wealth Across More Than Just the Market

Connect Invest

Mode Mobile

rHealth

rHealth is building a space-tested diagnostics platform designed to bring lab-quality blood testing closer to patients in minutes rather than weeks. Originally validated in collaboration with NASA for use aboard the International Space Station, the technology is now being adapted for at-home and point-of-care settings to address widespread delays in diagnostic access.

Backed by institutions including NASA and the NIH, rHealth is targeting the large global diagnostics market with a multi-test platform and a model built around devices, consumables, and software. With FDA registration in progress, the company is positioning itself as a potential shift toward faster, more decentralized healthcare testing.

Direxion

Immersed

Arrived

Masterworks

Public

AdviserMatch

Accredited Debt Relief

Image: Shutterstock