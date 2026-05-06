Barbara Corcoran's Mother Taught Her That 'Money Is Meant To Be Spent'

"Shark Tank" investor Barbara Corcoran has a simple, albeit unconventional, rule for building wealth, saying on a recent episode of Burnouts that she's "never saved a dime" in her life.

Corcoran, founder of The Corcoran Group, credits her $100 million net worth to a philosophy passed down from her mother, who taught her that "money is meant to be spent."

Corcoran said hoarding or saving money would "take my spirit away." She views capital as a flow — believing that when you have the courage to spend or give money away, it naturally finds its way back to you.

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The Fortune of Coming and Going

Corcoran's attitude toward cash isn't just a theory, she said on the podcast. Corcoran has had highs and lows throughout her career:

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Strategic Real Estate — The One Rule

While she doesn't believe in saving, Corcoran is disciplined when it comes to where she puts her money in the real estate market.

Her success is built on a real estate strategy that puts location above all else, she said during an appearance on "Boardroom Talks." She consistently buys properties in the best locations she can find — even if she technically couldn't afford it at the time.

A prime location is the ultimate safety net because, she said, "you can always sell it" regardless of market conditions.

Why Your Money Strategy Should Match How You Actually Think About Money

Corcoran's philosophy is a reminder that there's no single "right" way to manage money. What works for one investor—whether it's aggressive reinvestment or prioritizing cash flow—may not make sense for someone else.

That's why having a plan matters. A well-built strategy takes into account your goals, risk tolerance, and how you actually make financial decisions—not just what conventional advice suggests. For many investors, that means working with a financial advisor who can help turn those preferences into a long-term approach that holds up across different market conditions.

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