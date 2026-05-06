"Shark Tank" investor Kevin O'Leary wants to build a massive AI data center in Utah that will generate more than double the power the state currently uses.

Dubbed Stratos, the data center recently received Utah’s Military Installation Development Authority designation. It would span 40,000 acres of private land and 1,200 acres of military and state-owned property.

The Box Elder County Commission, which needs to sign off on the data center, last week delayed a decision after local residents expressed concerns following a county commission meeting.

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A Data Center People Won't Hate?

"Most people don't like data centers for good reason. You tap into the grid and all of a sudden the electricity costs for their Church and the community, and residents all go up," O'Leary told Fox Business in an April 29 interview. "Not in this case. We're building power from scratch from the pipeline."

Taking On China In The AI Race

According to O’Leary, China is leading in the AI race because it is able to build 10 times the power of the U.S., which faces permitting problems and other issues that stall projects.

"Utah stepped up and said look we can compete. Not only do they have the land — 40,000 acres — we've got the pipeline running through the land, and we have this designation that can accelerate permitting," O'Leary said. "It’s really about how can we catch up with what the Chinese are doing."

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He said natural gas will be burned with turbines, which makes it clean, and that excess power can be given back to the grid.

"This shows the Chinese and the rest of the world we're not messing around, we’re going to get this done and move it forward to provide the compute power to the AI companies that defend our country," he said.

Companies Aren't Waiting For The Grid

O'Leary's project joins a growing list of other companies that are building their own power generation instead of waiting for utility connections, which The Center for Strategic and International Studies said can take several years.

What's Next

As investment pours into AI infrastructure, energy, and data center capacity, some investors are looking beyond individual stocks and focusing on how to gain exposure to the broader trend.

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Backed by institutions including NASA and the NIH, rHealth is targeting the large global diagnostics market with a multi-test platform and a model built around devices, consumables, and software. With FDA registration in progress, the company is positioning itself as a potential shift toward faster, more decentralized healthcare testing.

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