Most people don't miss the strategy. They miss the patience. Amazon founder Jeff Bezos made that clear while recounting a conversation with Berkshire Hathaway Chair Warren Buffett.

"I once asked Warren Buffett, why don't more people copy your investment strategy? It's not that difficult to understand in principle," Bezos said at the America Business Forum in 2025.

"And he said, ‘Oh, Jeff, that's easy. My approach is a get-rich-slowly scheme.' And people don't like those."

"If you can think in terms of seven years instead of three years, and you can defer gratification and think long term, that will give you a head start against all of your competitors, because most people can't do that," Bezos said.

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Buffett's answer sounds simple because it is. The challenge shows up in the early years, when progress feels slow and results don't stand out.

That's where most people step away.

Through Berkshire Hathaway, Buffett has reinforced the same principle for decades. In his 1996 shareholder letter, he wrote:

"If you aren't willing to own a stock for 10 years, don't even think about owning it for 10 minutes."

Buffett has often illustrated this alongside then-Berkshire Hathaway's Vice Chair Charlie Munger, comparing investing to a snowball rolling down a long hill. Growth starts slowly, then builds momentum over time.

The focus isn't speed. It's time. Buying strong businesses and holding them through short-term volatility has defined his approach.

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Different Paths, Same Long-Term Advantage

Bezos built Amazon through long-term bets that didn't always look convincing early on. Buffett built his fortune by holding companies across decades.

Different approaches, same discipline.

Long-term thinking creates an advantage because fewer people maintain it. Short-term pressure and the pull of quicker gains often interrupt consistency.

That's the gap Bezos pointed to.

For investors, applying that mindset depends on individual goals. A financial advisor can help translate long-term thinking into a plan that fits real-world needs, whether that involves investing, retirement planning, or building something designed to last.

Bezos didn't introduce a new idea. He repeated one Buffett has emphasized for decades — steady, patient, and often left unused.

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