Scott Galloway says the public keeps buying into a familiar story: that a powerful tech leader will step up, ask to be taxed and help fix inequality. In reality, he says, that outcome almost never materializes.

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Tech Promises vs. Political Reality

But Galloway said there is a clear pattern. These tech leaders and billionaires publicly ask for higher taxes and more regulation for their companies, and then, as Galloway said, “they deploy thousands of lawyers to get in the way of any regulation.”

“If we’re waiting on Dario Amodei to figure this out, good luck to us,” he added.

His argument is that real change will not come from voluntary action by billionaires, but from government policy. “We need public policy that actually has sane economic tax policies,” he said on the podcast.

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The conversation reflects a broader debate about who should bear responsibility for the disruption caused by AI. While some executives frame themselves as part of the solution, Galloway suggested their incentives tell a different story.

AI, Jobs And Growing Inequality

Even though unemployment is still fairly low overall, there are early signs that things are getting tougher, especially for younger workers and recent grads.

Podcast guest, entrepreneur and former presidential candidate Andrew Yang, reasoned that these early signals shouldn’t be ignored. He pointed to declining job placement rates and hiring slowdowns in white-collar industries.

“The easiest people to fire are the people you haven’t hired yet,” Yang said, describing how companies are quietly pulling back on entry-level hiring while investing heavily in AI.

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Even when layoffs are not directly caused by automation, Yang said the direction is evident. Companies are shifting resources away from workers and toward AI infrastructure. “Capital displaces labor,” he said.

That shift, both Yang and Galloway agreed, is likely to increase inequality. As companies become more productive with fewer workers, more wealth flows to shareholders and executives.

Yang continues to advocate for policies like a universal basic income or a negative income tax for the poorest Americans to help workers adapt. That direct financial support could help people transition between jobs or industries.

As debates continue around how wealth generated by technological innovation is distributed, some investors are focusing less on policy outcomes and more on how they can participate in long-term market growth.

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rHealth is building a space-tested diagnostics platform designed to bring lab-quality blood testing closer to patients in minutes rather than weeks. Originally validated in collaboration with NASA for use aboard the International Space Station, the technology is now being adapted for at-home and point-of-care settings to address widespread delays in diagnostic access.

Backed by institutions including NASA and the NIH, rHealth is targeting the large global diagnostics market with a multi-test platform and a model built around devices, consumables, and software. With FDA registration in progress, the company is positioning itself as a potential shift toward faster, more decentralized healthcare testing.

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