It doesn't begin with a bill. It begins with a moment — a missed step, a forgotten name, a diagnosis that changes the pace of everything. Then comes the realization that care is no longer optional, and the financial reality arrives just as fast.

This is a hypothetical scenario, but it reflects what many families face. An 82-year-old widow with advanced dementia now needs full-time nursing home care that can exceed $10,000 a month. Her only income is a Social Security check of about $2,071. Medicare, despite common assumptions, does not cover long-term custodial care. And that's where the pressure builds.

When Medicare Stops And The Bills Keep Climbing

Medicare is built for short-term medical needs, not ongoing daily assistance. It may cover a limited period of skilled nursing care under strict conditions, usually following a hospital stay. But once the care shifts to help with everyday activities like bathing, dressing, or eating, that coverage ends.

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From that point forward, the cost becomes private pay. The full monthly bill lands on the individual and their family. For someone with minimal savings, the gap between income and cost can be immediate and severe.

This isn't just tied to age. A stroke, a neurological condition, or a sudden injury can create the same need for long-term care. When it happens, the transition from independence to full-time care can be abrupt, leaving little time to prepare.

Can A Nursing Home Take Social Security Before Medicaid Approval

Yes, but there are rules around how it happens.

A nursing home cannot simply take Social Security benefits on its own. However, if a resident is no longer able to manage their finances, the facility can apply to become a representative payee through the Social Security Administration. Once approved, the monthly benefit is sent directly to the facility and applied toward the cost of care.

This can occur even before Medicaid is approved.

The resident is still entitled to keep a small Personal Needs Allowance for items like clothing or toiletries. The remaining amount is used to offset the cost of care. While it may feel like everything is being taken, this process follows federal guidelines.

It's also important to understand that this payment only covers a portion of the total cost. The remaining balance continues to accrue until another payer source, typically Medicaid, begins covering expenses.

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The Medicaid Path And The Five-Year Look-Back Rule

For many families, Medicaid becomes the only long-term option. But qualifying involves strict financial criteria.

A single applicant generally must reduce countable assets to about $2,000. There are also income rules that vary by state, though certain legal structures can help manage income if it exceeds limits.

The application process itself can take several weeks or months. During that period, nursing homes continue billing at private-pay rates, which can create significant financial strain.

What Options Exist And What Gets Harder Over Time

Once care is already needed and resources are limited, the focus often shifts to meeting eligibility requirements. Families may legally spend down assets on approved expenses such as medical care, debts, or prepaid burial arrangements.

Some alternatives may exist depending on availability. Home-based care or assisted living may be possible in certain situations, sometimes supported by Medicaid waiver programs. However, these programs can have strict eligibility rules and limited capacity.

As time passes and funds are depleted, flexibility decreases. Decisions become more about navigating rules than choosing between options.

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Planning Early Can Change The Outcome

When planning happens earlier, while someone is still healthy, more strategies are available. Certain types of trusts may help protect assets within legal guidelines. Long-term care insurance may be considered. Financial plans can be structured with enough time to adjust.

Once a crisis occurs, many of those opportunities are no longer available.

That's why speaking with a qualified financial advisor matters. A financial advisor can review income, assets, and potential risks, and help outline strategies that align with current regulations. They often work alongside elder-law attorneys to ensure decisions are made correctly and at the right time.

Without that guidance, families may find themselves making critical financial decisions under pressure, sometimes without realizing how those choices affect eligibility for assistance programs.

No one can predict exactly when care will be needed. It isn't limited to reaching a certain age. But planning ahead can mean the difference between having options and facing a situation where the system leaves very little room to maneuver.

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