Bitcoin Won't Crack $100K This Year, Galaxy Digital CEO Mike Novogratz Says, Warning Of 'Ugly Inflation'

Conditions are not right for Bitcoin to mount a recovery above $100,000, according to Galaxy Digital Inc. (NASDAQ:GLXY) CEO Mike Novogratz.

"It’s not my prediction that we break [$100,000] this year," Novogratz said on Galaxy Digital’s Q1 earnings call on April 28, adding that it would require the Federal Reserve to begin easing monetary policy.

"Given the war in Iran, we’ve got some pretty ugly inflation prints that are gonna come through the pipeline," he said. "I don’t think the Fed does anything but sits and watches."

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Novogratz said Warsh is a believer in the so-called AI productivity miracle, the idea that AI can drive disinflationary growth, but added that he does not expect the impact on inflation to materialize anytime soon. The Fed is unlikely to cut rates until the end of the year, Novogratz said.

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Novogratz in September said the appointment of a dovish Fed chair would be the "biggest potential bull catalyst for Bitcoin." He said such a move would spark a "blow-off top" that would send Bitcoin to $200,000.

Bitcoin was most recently trading around $76,000, about 40% below its price record of $126,000 reached in October. Novogratz on Galaxy Digital’s earnings call suggested that Bitcoin could break above $80,000 in the near term but is likely to trade sideways from there.

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