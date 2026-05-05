A struggling airline has pushed Washington into another bailout debate.

"It's bad management, and you don't want to support bad management. You want to let them die," O'Leary said, calling the proposed bailout a "really bad idea."

The remarks come as the Trump administration weighs a financial lifeline for Spirit, drawing bipartisan pushback over whether the government should intervene in the fate of struggling companies.

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O'Leary Says Let The Market Decide

O'Leary framed the bailout as a test of how capitalism handles failure, arguing that distressed companies should collapse or be acquired by private equity firms, lenders or strategic buyers without taxpayer support.

He told NewsNation that rescue programs distort that process by keeping weaker businesses alive.

"That's how the private system works," O'Leary said. "The best rise to the top, and the loser dogs go out of business."

What's Happening With Spirit Airlines

Spirit Airlines is back under pressure less than a year after its first bankruptcy filing.

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JPMorgan Chase (NYSE:JPM) analysts cited by Reuters estimated the increase could add about $360 million to Spirit's expenses.

The added strain has pushed the airline toward a possible rescue. Spirit creditors reviewed a government proposal that may include up to $500 million in financing and could give the federal government a major ownership stake in the airline, according to Reuters.

Bailout Plan Draws Pushback Across Washington

Support for intervention has split policymakers as Spirit's future hangs in the balance.

"Spirit's in trouble, and I'd love somebody to buy Spirit," President Donald Trump said recently on CNBC, leaving the door open to federal help. "It's 14,000 jobs, and maybe the federal government should help that one out."

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Lawmakers have also weighed in, with Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) calling the proposal "an absolutely terrible idea" in an April 22 post on X.

O'Leary told NewsNation that letting weak companies fail is part of how the private system works.

"That's what keeps America great," he said. "That's why it works. That's why it's the No. 1 economy on earth."

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